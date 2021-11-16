KT&G, Holds Indonesia University Student Festival, 'Sangsang Festa'… Active Support for the Development of Youths

- '2021 Sangsang Festa' to be Held Online… Various Arts and Culture Programs Provided

- University Student Community 'Sangsang Univ.' has been in Operation for 7 Years… 'Strong Supporter' of Indonesian Youths

SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Global company KT&G plans to hold the '2021 Sangsang Festa', a festival for Indonesian university students on November 19.



Global company KT&G plans to hold the ‘2021 Sangsang Festa’, a festival for Indonesian university students on November 19. Photo = Event poster

'Sangsang Festa' is a festival for university students operated by 'KT&G Sangsang Univ.', a university student community established by KT&G in Indonesia in 2015. This year, in consideration of the COVID-19 situation, the festival will be held online via YouTube's video streaming service.

'Sangsang Festa' will be held from 19:00 on November 19 and the video will be available at YouTube link (https://www.youtube.com/c/RizkyFebianOfficial). At the event, popular singers such as Rizky Febian will perform. Also, a video collage of university students who have taken Sangsang Univ. classes in various fields such as dance, vocal, makeup, and barista training and succeeded in getting jobs or starting business in related fields after graduation will also be shown.

KT&G provides Indonesian university students with opportunities to learn and communicate in various fields such as culture, art, hobbies, and employment through Sangsang Univ. In particular, by operating the free 'Sangsang Univ. Class' program for university students, KT&G is helping Indonesian youths grow skills and experiences in various fields.

'Sangsang Univ. Class' is operated every month, and around 37,000 Indonesian university students are expected to participate in the Sangsang Univ. Class program this year thanks to the expansion of online classes due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Classes satisfy the diverse interests of college students, from cultural arts such as dance, vocals, and art, to employment-related fields such as foreign languages, video editing, and career building.

Jaeyoung Cho, Chief of Global Headquarter of KT&G, said, "For the past 7 years, KT&G has been a strong supporter for Indonesian university students to grow through more experiences and exchanges." He added, "As a global company operating business sites in Indonesia, we will continue to fulfill our social responsibilities and engage in a wide range of social contribution activities."

Meanwhile, KT&G is the world's fifth-largest global company in terms of cigarette market share and sales volume. Despite fierce competition with multinational global companies, it has successfully entered 110 countries and is operating local subsidiaries in the United States, Indonesia, Russia, and Turkey. The company also revealed its vision to become the world's 4th-largest global company by expanding its export territory to over 200 countries by 2025.

In the case of Indonesia, KT&G entered the market by acquiring a local tobacco manufacturing company, Trisakti, in July 2011 in order to secure kretek (clove) cigarette manufacturing technology and superior quality. Then, in February 2013, the company established PT KT&G Indonesia, a corporation in charge of overall distribution and logistics in Indonesia. Since 2016, the company has been leading local job creation, providing over 900 new jobs every year and employing a cumulative total of 4,800 people in Indonesia.

Related Links :

https://en.ktng.com/