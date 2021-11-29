KT&G, raising Indonesian youth entrepreneurs… successfully held an university festival, 'SangSang Festa'

- had more than 10,000 participants in the '2021 SangSang Festa' even if it was a non-contact event

- Since 2015, operated 'SangSang Univ'... cultural arts classes for youths supports employment and start-ups

SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On November 19th, 2021, KT&G, a global company, successfully held a '2021 SangSang Festa,' a festival for university students in Indonesia. The 'SangSang Festa' is a festival for university students run by 'KT&G SangSang Univ,' a university student community organized by KT&G in Indonesia in 2015.



On November 19, students, who took the K-pop dance class offered by the ‘KT&G SangSang Univ’, performing at the ‘2021 SangSang Festa’ held online via YouTube



Fajar Gemilang Candra Putra, who started a delivering Korean food business after taking K-food cooking class offered by the ‘KT&G SangSang Univ’, sharing his start-up story at the ‘2021 SangSang Festa’

In consideration of COVID-19, the event was held online via YouTube. In this event, there were about 10,000 participants and about 51,000 viewers of this video as for the accumulative records.

This festival consists of 'SangSang story,' which shares employment and start-up stories of students and graduates participating in SangSang Univ, and 'SangSang Concert,' a celebratory performance by popular singers such as Rizky Febian. Especially graduates who took the 'SangSang Univ Classes' in various fields such as dance, vocal, makeup, and barista, said that these classes were very helpful for them to get a job and start a business, and expressed their appreciation to the SangSang Univ in a video.

Franco Bugar, the CEO of Kedai Si Tama, who started his business after taking the barista class said, "While I was dreaming of becoming a barista and looking for information, I found out about the KT&G SangSang Univ. I gained confidence by learning skills from professional instructors for free and it was a great help for me to start a coffee shop."

In addition, Fajar Gemilang Candra Putra, the CEO of Meogda, who started a delivering Korean food business after taking K-food cooking class, said, "When I took the K-food cooking class, there were very few opportunities, and the tuition was expensive. It was a great opportunity to learn cooking from experts who run Korean restaurants for free and to realize my dream."

The 'KT&G SangSang Univ' is one of the KT&G's differentiated social contribution activities that help young people grow by providing them free opportunities to develop their capabilities and explore careers in the fields of culture and arts. This program was launched in Korea in 2010 and has been receiving positive responses, and it was introduced to Indonesia in 2015 for the first time in a foreign country.

After its introduction in Indonesia, about 52,000 youths have participated in the 'SangSang Univ Class' so far. There are culture and arts classes such as dance, vocal and arts, and job-related classes such as foreign language, video editing, and career building, which satisfy various interests of young people.

A KT&G official said, "We will help youths, who will lead Indonesia's future, grow and easily design their dreams and career paths. As a global company running the business in Indonesia, our company will continue to fulfill our social responsibilities and conduct various social contribution activities.

KT&G is the world's 5th-largest global tobacco company in terms of market share and sale volume. It is also a group company that holds not only the tobacco business, but also major business portfolios such as health function foods, real estate, and bio pharmaceuticals and cosmetics. Also, it has a vision to become the world's 4th-largest global company by expanding its export territory to about 200 countries by 2025.

For the case of Indonesia, KT&G entered the market in July 2011 by acquiring a local tobacco manufacturer, "Trisakti" to secure manufacturing technology of Crete cigarettes (Indonesian original product) and its excellent quality. In February 2013, PT KT&G Indonesia, a corporation that directly manages distribution and logistics in Indonesia, was established. Since 2016, KT&G has been taking the lead in creating local jobs through new recruitment of about 900 people annually and a cumulative 4,800 people.