KT&G Sangsang Univ. Helps Indonesian University Students Improve their Social Mobility

- 'KT&G Sangsang Startup Idea Competition' successfully completed. Granting 70 million Rupiah scholarships in total

- Signed MOU with Binus University to build the 'Univ. zone', a community center for college students

- KT&G Sangsang Univ. takes first step to support the youth entrepreneurs by hosting the Entrepreneurship Competition

SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- KT&G Sangsang Univ. successfully hosted the 'KT&G Sangsang Startup Idea Competition' on October 6, which took place to support college students who wish to pursue entrepreneurship. A total of 70 million Rupiah Scholarships were granted to the finalists of the five teams.



(Photo 1) Teams that participated the ‘KT&G Sangsang Startup Idea Competition' are taking a memorial photo.

'KT&G Sangsang Startup Idea Competition' took place under the theme of restoring the local economy through the support for small and medium-sized enterprises. More than 70 business ideas were submitted, making the competition fiercer than ever. KT&G Sangsang Univ. first selected the top 10 teams and ran an incubation class for 2 days.

Mr. Febri Koreani, a mentor of the incubation class said, "The competition will present a good opportunity for college students to pursue entrepreneurship and contribute to the country's economic growth." Also, it can be a great motivation for many, since the small and medium-sized enterprises make up a large part of our economy," he added.

- KT&G Sangsang Univ. signed MOU with Binus University to open the 'Univ. Zone'

KT&G Sangsang Univ. signed MOU with Binus University at the Bekasi Campus of the Binus University on October 6. The MOU was signed to increase support for college students.



(Photo 2) KT&G Sangsang Univ. signed MOU with Binus University to support the college students. Young Ah Shim (right), the head of KT&G Social Contribution Office, and Gatot Soepriyanto, the Dean of Binus Bekasi Campus (left) are taking a memorial photo

The MOU signing ceremony was attended by Young Ah Shim, the head of KT&G Social Contribution Office, and Gatot Soepriyanto, the Dean of Binus Bekasi Campus.

Through this agreement, KT&G Sangsang Univ. plans to open the KT&G Sangsang Univ. Zone on Binus Bekasi Campus to increase support for college students. Univ. zone is a community center for college students that offer students with various cultural programs and educational classes.

"Students are very interested in the Korean popular culture. Since Bekasi is an industrial city where many South Korean companies are operating their offices in, the agreement between the university and KT&G Sangsang Univ. will largely contribute to the cultural exchange between Indonesia and Korea," said Gatot Soepriyanto, the Dean of the Binus Bekasi Campus.

KT&G Sangsang Univ. is a social contribution program operated by KT&G corporation since 2016 to enhance the cultural literacy and employment ability of college students. KT&G Sangsang Univ. is reaching out to young people across Indonesia through various activities, and its programs include online classes, Sangsang Friends, and Sangsang Volunteer.

Young Ah Shim, the head of KT&G social contribution office said, "As a company that has been operating business in Indonesia for more than 10 years, we are running numerous programs that can help skills and career development for college students and expand their learning opportunities."