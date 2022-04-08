KT&G Sangsang Univ Opens 'Univ Zone' in State University of Jakarta for the youths

- 'Univ Zone' is opened in the State University of Jakarta following those in Trisakti University and UNAS University

- Diverse 'Sangsang Univ' activities for youths will be held in 'Univ Zone'

SEOUL, South Korea, April 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- KT&G Sangsang Univ Indonesia, a CSR channel run by global corporation KT&G, established 'Univ Zone', a space for university students, in the State University of Jakarta (UNJ) and held opening ceremony on April 1st (local time).

Opening ceremony was held in the State University of Jakarta with the presence of approximately 50 distinguished guests including Komarudin, the president of the State University of Jakarta and interested parties of KT&G Sangsang Univ. On the same day, special lectures on 'Introductory Korean language' and 'digital marketing', and introduction to 'Sangsang Univ' were carried out for the students of the State University of Jakarta.

Earlier, KT&G Sangsang Univ Indonesia and the State University of Jakarta signed MOU for establishment and operation of 'Univ Zone' on January 7. Based on the agreement, the two institutions worked together on making the space for 'Univ Zone' and its establishment. They will continue to collaborate on promotion of the venue and activities that will be held there.

'Univ Zone' is established in the floor area of approximately 90㎡ in the vicinity of the College of Engineering Building. The venue can accomodate about 50 persons simultaneously.

KT&G Sangsang Univ is planning to implement various offline classes at the 'Univ Zone' from the 2nd week of April. The classes include career development education, hobbies and etc. Certain percentage of offline classes will be allocated for career development field, such as lessons on resume-writing and interview practice so that Sangsang Univ can help Indonesia youths with job hunting and career path.

KT&G Sangsang Univ Indonesia has established and been operating 'Univ Zone' in Trisakti University and UNAS University in Jakarta from 2017 to 2020. A total of 320 classes were held and a total of 13,000 youths have participated in these classes, showing the youths' high enthusiasm for Sangsnag Univ programs.

KT&G Sangsang Univ Indonesia is a CSR channel run by KT&G that aims to help local university students with career development and capacity building. KT&G has been operating 'Sangsang Univ' in Jakarta and Surabaya to help Indonesian youths with cultural experiences and career development since 2015.

In Jakarta, 'Sangsang Univ' offers classes and lessons on cultural arts, hobbies, and career development, and helps Indonesian college students experience diverse cultures. In Surabaya, Korean language classes and Korean culture programs are operated, centered-around KT&G's Korean language school.

An official from KT&G disclosed that, "with the establishment of 'Univ Zone' at the State University of Jakarta, we expect to help Indonesian college students freely communicate with each other and explore diverse learning opportunities" and added, "we will continue to put efforts to provide support for the local youths and communicate with local societies throughout Indonesia in the future."



This Photo illustrates student representatives and supervising professors, etc, of the State University of Jakarta taking commemorative photo at the 'Univ Zone' event booth



This photo illustrates 'Sangsang Univ' staffs, who are university students, introducing 'Sangsang Univ' to the students of the State University of Jakarta



