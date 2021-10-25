KT&G, Successfully held a culture festival activities to celebrate Hangul Proclamation Day, Actively promoted exchanges with youths in Indonesia

- KT&G Sangsang Univ. Korean Language Institute held a non-contact Korean Culture Festival

- To commemorate Hangul Proclamation Day, provided a place for cultural exchange between Korea - Indonesia through activities such as drawing imaginary drawings and making traditional props

SEOUL, South Korea, Oct. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- KT&G, a global company, successfully held a Korean culture festival in collaboration with the International NGO BBB Korea to help language and culture exchange with Indonesian youths.



Last September 9th, an online event, “Korean Culture Festival On-Air” held by the KT&G Sangsang Univ. Korean Language Institute in Surabaya

On October 9th 2021, the 'KT&G Sangsang Univ. Korean Language Institute', located in Surabaya, presented the Korean culture festival On-Air. It was an event to learn and experience Korean culture easily with the participation of Indonesian youths.

In consideration of COVID-19 situation, this event was held online utilizing SNS channels such as ZOOM and Instagram. As a result of the report, about 160 Indonesian youths participated in this event and it was confirmed that Indonesian young people have high interest in Korean culture.



Last September 9, Indonesian youths participated in the “Korean Culture Festival On-Air” held by the KT&G Sangsang Univ. Korean Language Institute in Surabaya

As a main program, an imaginary drawing contest using consonants and vowels of Hangul was held. Various works reinterpreting Hangul based on imagination were submitted and earned a huge response.

Other than the drawing contest, lectures provided by Korean traditional knot artisan and hands-on activity making traditional patterned props were held. Additionally, an event was held to post a video of quickly reading Hangul, so-called 'Tongue-Twister', challenge on SNS.

The 'KT&G Sangsang Univ., Indonesia', which sponsored this event, is KT&G's distinctive social contribution channel that supports activities to develop competency for local university students. Since 2017, KT&G has been operating 'Sangsang Univ.' in Jakarta and Surabaya, respectively, to help Indonesian youths expand their cultural experiences and develop their capabilities.

The KT&G Sangsang Univ. in Jakarta provides lectures on culture and arts, hobbies and career development, and opportunities for various cultural exchanges, which are difficult for Indonesian university students to get access to. The KT&G Sangsang Univ. in Surabaya provides Korean language and cultural experiences through non-contact channels, centering on the Korean Language Institute. The KT&G Sangsang Univ., Indonesia plans to continuously provide various cultural events and development programs for the local community to help young people in that area grow into talents who will contribute to the local community.

Jaeyoung Cho, Chief of Global Headquarter of KT&G said: "We prepared a place to experience Korean culture for Indonesian youths to mark Hangul Day, a day to commemorate the creation of Korea's own language. We will continue to contribute to actively promote exchanges between Korea and Indonesia, and play a role as a global corporate citizen through various social contribution activities."

KT&G is the world's 5th-largest global tobacco company in terms of market share and sales volume. Even after the Korean tobacco market opened in 1988, it has maintained its No.1 market share of 64% (as of 2020), despite fierce competition with multinational and global companies such as PMI, BAT, etc.

Last year, KT&G recorded 5.316 trillion KRW in consolidated sales. This company is a group company that holds not only the tobacco business, but also major business portfolios such as health function foods, real estate, and bio pharmaceuticals and cosmetics.

Especially, KT&G is rapidly expanding into overseas markets in tobacco and dry foods. Last year, it entered markets in more than 30 countries despite the difficulties due to COVID-19 pandemic and has grown into a global tobacco company exporting to 110 countries. Also, it announced that it aims to become the world's 4th-largest global company by expanding its export territory to about 200 countries by 2025.

For the case of Indonesia, KT&G entered the market in July 2011 by acquiring a local tobacco manufacturer, "Trisakti" to secure manufacturing technology of Crete cigarettes (Indonesian original product) and its excellent quality.

In February 2013, PT KT&G Indonesia, a corporation that directly manages distribution and logistics in Indonesia, was established. Since 2016, KT&G has been taking the lead in creating local jobs through new recruitment of about 900 people annually and a cumulative 4,800 people.

