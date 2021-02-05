Kuaishou Technology Listed on the Main Board of HKEX Today

HONG KONG, Feb. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kuaishou Technology ("Kuaishou" or the "Company"; 1024.HK), a leading content community and social platform, today announced it has successfully listed on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited ("HKEX") today.

The final offer price of Kuaishou's global offering of 365,218,600 Class B Shares (subject to the Over-allotment Option) (the "Global Offering") has been set at HK$115.00 per Class B Share (exclusive of brokerage of 1%, SFC transaction levy of 0.0027% and HKEX trading fee of 0.005%). The net proceeds from the Global Offering that the Company will receive, after deduction of the underwriting fees and other estimated expenses payable in connection with the Global Offering and assuming that the over-allotment option is not exercised, are estimated to be approximately HK$41,276.0 million.

The Company plans to use the net proceeds of this Global Offering to enhance and grow its ecosystem, strengthen its research and development and technological capabilities, selectively acquire or invest in products, services and businesses, particularly in areas such as content, social entertainment and software, that are complementary to the Company's business and in line with the Company's philosophy and growth strategies.

The Global Offering is a testament to Kuaishou's robust growth trajectory, marking an important milestone in its ten-year journey so far. With its motto "embrace all lifestyles", Kuaishou has a steadfast dedication to its mission and core values, always putting users first and relentlessly focusing on satisfying their needs and exceeding their expectations. Kuaishou strives to create value for its ecosystem participants and society as a whole in the years to come, and will continue to contribute to the overall happiness of the society.

About Kuaishou

Kuaishou is a leading content community and social platform with its mission to be the most customer-obsessed company in the world. Kuaishou has relentlessly been focusing on serving its customers and creating value for them through the continual innovation and optimization of its products and services. At Kuaishou, any user can chronicle and share their life experiences through short videos and live streams and showcase their talents. Working closely with content creators and businesses together, Kuaishou provides product and service offerings that address various user needs that arise naturally, including entertainment, online marketing services, e-commerce, online games, online knowledge-sharing, and more.

