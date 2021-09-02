Kuhlmann International Launches in Singapore

New Experience Centre for leading German modular interior builder of home solutions opens in October 2021

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 2 September 2021 - Bespoke modular interior builder, Kuhlmann International , has recently opened an office in Singapore. Launched in 1923, the German brand, represented by TMB Pte Ltd, specializes in offering a total home solution encompassing kitchens, wardrobes, storage systems, loose furnishings and architectural interior finishes.













With installations all over the world in luxury hotels and private residences, Kuhlmann has built a reputation for timeless and luxurious craftsmanship authenticated by German technology. One of the first cabinetry manufacturers to pioneer mechanized production in Germany, the brand has won numerous accolades for its products which are exported to over 30 countries.

The reputation is rooted in solutions using technology from German engineering and manufacturing merged with Italian design artistry, and a tight all-round quality control system during the manufacturing process. From residential to commercial, some of which are in the top 500 Enterprises , Kuhlmann's global projects are recognised for its supreme quality. The Kuhlmann brand has made its mark on some of the top names in hotels such as the Empire Hotel (New York), Four Seasons Hotel (Shenzhen), Beijing Four Seasons Hotel and The Emerald Seattle.

The brand's success is firmly built on the foundation pillars of quality, efficiency and design. Years of research and development have resulted in a strict formulated standard that applies to all products to ensure quality and durability for long-term use. Materials are carefully chosen to complement and withstand design and weather conditions of the customer's location.

Matched with sleek Italian design, the custom-made modular designed structures and fittings are fabricated off-site at factories in China and Germany, which are then efficiently assembled at the client's location.

The Kuhlmann brand integrates seamlessly with top German hardware brands like Blum, Hafele and Hansgrohe. Its manufacturing systems are controlled to ensure sustainable raw materials are used and certified for its strict compliance to hazardous substance control and emissions.

Kuhlmann Experience Centre

In Singapore, work is currently in progress on the Kuhlmann Experience Centre, located at Kallang Place and the estimated date of opening is October 2021. Kuhlmann International is helmed by Simon Chiang, Creative Director and Sonia Anya Tay, Project Director. They both lead a team of designers, engineers, technicians and carpenters to work with developers, home owners and designers from conceptualization to execution.

"We are delighted to launch the Kuhlmann brand in Singapore. German technology is nonpareil the world over and the brand is associated with integrity, timeless quality and uncompromising durability. The Kuhlmann brand will resonate well in the homes of discerning Singapore residents," said Benedict Choa, CEO of TMB/Kuhlmann International representative.

SIMON CHIANG

CREATIVE DIRECTOR, KUHLMANN INTERNATIONAL

Describing himself as an architecturally trained spatial designer, award-winning designer Simon Chiang has chalked up numerous accolades and achievements since he entered the world of architectural and interior design.

The valedictorian, who received his Masters of Architecture from the National University of Singapore (NUS)School of Design & Environment in 2013, had made it consistently to the Dean's List every year since enrollment. In 2013, he also received the AEDAS Medal & Prize in Architectural Design Thesis, Board of Architects Prize and Medal, Singapore Institute of Architects Medal(M.Arch), and the Lee Kuan Yew Gold Medal for Best Performing Graduate. As part of his undergraduate degree in Architecture with 1st Class Honors in 2013, he spent one year at the Eidgenossische Technische Hockschule Zurich where he studied under renowned British Architect, Tony Fretton.

Upon completing his studies, Simon Chiang was employed as an architectural designer by SCDA Architects. After SCDA, he joined Surbana Jurong as an Architectural Associate from 2015 -2017. He was seconded to Safdie Architects in Boston, USA to work on a design competition for Changi Airport Terminal 5 with the renowned Moshe Safidie for three months before returning to Singapore where he joined OCD Design as a Director in late 2017.

Though firmly grounded in architecture, Chiang has always had a passion for interior design and landscape architecture. His love for combining the various design disciplines is evident in the works of Archetype Studio, where he was a previous partner and co-founder, to deliver holistic concepts and projects for residential, hospitality and commercial projects. His works are featured in top design media titles.

"The sheer precision of Kuhlmann's German engineering and manufacturing coupled with its elegant Italian design finesse aligns with my creative thinking process. I am excited to conceptualize designs and show off the mastery of the brand to clients in Singapore."

As Creative Director, Simon Chiang works with clients in planning and designing their home interiors by offering solutions based on an extensive Kuhlmann portfolio of designs to suit individual lifestyle needs.

About Kuhlmann International

With nearly a century of traditional fine craftsmanship and innovation, Kuhlmann International has built a reputation for award-winning timeless modular home solutions. The Kuhlmann process is based on precise German engineering and manufacturing merged with sleek Italian design. Its parent company Boloni is based in Shanghai with showrooms in over 500 major cities in China and beyond, while Kuhlmann products are exported to over 30 markets globally.

About TMB

TMB Pte Ltd was formed in 2004 to introduce modular interior solutions for residential and commercial clients in Singapore. The company specialises in converting old, tired property into high yielding hospitality real estate through a framework of customised renovations inclusive of back-end electrical set-up.









