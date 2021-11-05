Kuke Announces Initial Screenings of the 16th International Beethoven Piano Competition in Theaters Across China

BEIJING, Nov. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kuke Music Holding Limited ("Kuke" or the "Company") (NYSE: KUKE), a leading provider of classical music content, licensing, subscription, and smart music learning solutions in China, today announced that it will initially screen the 16th International Beethoven Piano Competition in selected cities across China. The screenings are being held to celebrate Beethoven's 251st birthday and will run from November 6th through November 7th.

Kuke and its sister company Naxos sponsored the competition, and will both sponsor and launch the screenings, which will be shown at Lumiere Pavilions, a high-end cinema chain, in 5 cities across China.

Mr. He Yu, Chief Executive Officer of Kuke, commented, "We are pleased to sponsor the Beethoven Piano Competition Vienna and initially deliver the content in cinemas to Chinese audiences, thereby inspiring future generations of pianists in China. By leveraging Kuke and its sister company Naxos's strong position in classical music, we remain committed to creating and delivering innovative viewing experiences and enriched content for our customers"

About Kuke Music Holding Limited

Kuke is China's leading comprehensive music group encompassing the entire value chain from content provision to music learning services. By collaborating with its sister company Naxos, the world's largest independent classical music content provider in the world, the foundation of Kuke's extensive classical music content library is its unparalleled access to more than 900 top-tier record companies. Leveraging its market leadership in copyrighted classical music content in China, Kuke provides highly scalable classical music licensing and subscription services to over 700 universities, libraries and online music platforms. In addition, it has hosted Beijing Music Festival ("BMF"), the most renowned music festival in China, for 23 consecutive years. Through KUKEY, the Company's proprietary AI music learning system, Kuke aims to democratize music learning via technological innovation, bring fascinating music content and professional music techniques to more students, and continuously improve the efficiency and penetration of music learning.

Investor Relations Contact

Kuke Music Holding Limited

Email:

Jane.zuo@kuke.com

IR@kuke.com

Phone: +1 (212) 321-0602

Related Links :

http://www.kuke.com