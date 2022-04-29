Kuke Music Announces to Sponsor the 10th Fritz Kreisler International Violin Competition

-- With an aim to expand classical music influence and enhance Kuke's brand globally --

BEIJING, April 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kuke Music Holding Limited ("Kuke" or the "Group") (NYSE: KUKE), a leading classical music consumption and learning service platform in China, announced that the company and its strategic global business partner Naxos, world's leading classical music label, will be sponsoring the 10th Fritz Kreisler International Violin Competition, to be held in Vienna, Austria, from September 17 to September 25, 2022.

As Austria's most important violin competition, the Fritz Kreisler International Violin Competition dates back to the prize that Fritz Kreisler privately donated every year for the best violin learners, and has become the member of World Federation of International Music Competitions (WFIMC). With a long history, the competition is aimed to inspire the next generation of violinists from all over the world.

Mr. He Yu, Chief Executive Officer of Kuke, commented, "We are pleased to sponsor the 10th Fritz Kreisler International Violin Competition. On one hand, classical music is the universal language of mankind, the core value of the competition is to encourage talented music performers, which is in line with Kuke's vision of expanding the influence of classical music in the global community; On the other hand, through the sponsorship, we aim to promote Kuke's brand internationally, which is consistent with our strategic goal of global expansion. Moreover, we will continue to inspire future generations of top musicians in the world by leveraging Kuke and its strategic global business partner Naxos's leading position in classical music."

As an active promoter of classical music, Kuke previously sponsored the 16th International Beethoven Piano Competition, the 120th Anniversary celebrations of Deutsche Grammophon concert and the 9th Fritz Kreisler International Violin Competition.

About Kuke Music Holding Limited

Kuke is a leading classical music service platform in China encompassing the entire value chain from content provision to music learning services. By collaborating with its strategic global business partner Naxos, the largest independent classical music content provider in the world, the foundation of Kuke's extensive classical music content library is its unparalleled access to more than 900 top-tier labels and record companies. Leveraging its market leadership in international copyrighted classical music content, Kuke provides highly scalable classical music licensing services to various online music platforms, and classical music subscription services to over 800 universities, libraries and other institutions across China. In addition, it has hosted Beijing Music Festival ("BMF"), the most renowned music festival in China, for 24 consecutive years. Through KUKEY, the Company's proprietary AI music learning system, Kuke aims to democratize music learning via technological innovation, bring fascinating music content and professional music techniques to more students, and continuously improve the efficiency and penetration of music learning in China.

For more information about Kuke, please visit https://ir.kuke.com/

Investor Relations Contact

Kuke Music Holding Limited

Email: jane.zuo@kuke.com

ICA Investor Relations (Asia) Limited

Mr. Kevin Yang

Phone: +86-21-8028-6033

E-mail: kuke@icaasia.com