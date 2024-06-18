Kungfu Helper Offers Trusted and Affordable Part Time Helper Service for Busy Singaporeans

Kungfu Helper highlights their affordable and highly-rated part time helper service. The service is designed to simplify the life of busy professionals and families, offering trained cleaners, flexible scheduling, and a special 20% discount for first-time customers.

It can be really challenging to find time for household chores nowadays, either due to family or career commitments. A convenient and reliable solution to this concern is engaging the expertise of part time helpers. Kungfu Helper has trained their cleaners to handle cleaning and organising tasks. Customers can easily book the help they need without worrying about hidden fees.

Kungfu Helper’s part time helpers also uphold the highest professionalism standards. On top of basic tasks like dusting and mopping, they are skilled at detail-oriented jobs such as organising closets, doing the laundry, and ironing clothes. Their cleaners are always ready to get the job done regardless of how frequent the client needs their service.

Many people might wonder what makes Kungfu Helper unique compared to other cleaning service providers. The difference lies in their dedication to quality and client satisfaction. All their part time helpers undergo extensive background checks and training to make sure they meet the company’s high standards. One of Kungfu Helper’s strength is its clear and effective communication. You can rest assured that their helpers can easily understand and cater to the needs of every customer.

Homeowners can expect meticulous work from Kungfu Helper’s part time helpers. They are trained to pay attention to detail and take pride in their quality work. If there are any concerns or special requests, the helpers are proactive in checking with the customer if they are satisfied with the service.

Kungfu Helper also knows the importance of ‘consistency and familiarity’ when cleaning your home. This is why they strive to assign the same helper to your recurring bookings whenever possible. This way, you will no longer need to repeat instructions or worry about inconsistent results. Your cleaner will know exactly how you like things done.

Another area of concern is the flexibility of scheduling. Kungfu Helper knows that the needs of one household differ from those of another. Hence, their customisable cleaning plans. You don’t need to get worked up if you only need a one-time deep clean. Their team will discuss and work with you to create an agreed-upon schedule that fits your budget.

Their rates start at only SGD 22 per hour for recurring bookings. Kungfu Helper also offers a special discounted rate of SGD 18 per hour (no hidden costs) for night time cleaning but it is only available on a first-come, first-served basis. All these make their service an affordable option for keeping your house clean and liveable.



About the company: If you want to learn more about the part time helper service of Kungfu Helper or schedule an appointment, visit their official website or contact them via: WhatsApp: +65 8778 7373. Phone: +65 9853 6383 Email: info@kungfuhelper.com.sg Office Location: 70 Shenton Way EON Shenton #01-06 Singapore 079118 Operating Hours: Mon - Sun, 8:30am - 8:30pm Take advantage of the 20% new customer discount. Let professional cleaners do the grunt work and use the extra time you save to focus on the things that matter most to you.

