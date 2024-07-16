Kunshan holds week-long event to attract entrepreneurs, innovators

Kunshan city in East China's Jiangsu province is hosting its signature Kunshan Entrepreneurship Week on July 11 to attract more entrepreneurial minds.

—

Kunshan in East China’s Jiangsu province has ranked first among China's top 100 county-level regions in terms of overall competitiveness for 19 consecutive years. [Photo provided to chinadaily.com.cn]

The 8th Kunshan Entrepreneurship Week, which kicked off in Kunshan city in East China's Jiangsu province on July 11, has seen signing of 286 projects spanning high-end equipment, digital industries, new-generation information technology, new materials, and biomedicine so far.

Among the projects, ZKMAP’s AI Remote Sensing Image program and DEJIA’s all-solid-state battery program secured 10 million yuan ($1.37 million) each in angel investment funds.

As a county-level city under the jurisdiction of Suzhou, Kunshan's GDP exceeded 500 billion yuan in 2023, ranking it at the top of China's 100-billion-yuan counties.

The week-long event, which aims to attract more entrepreneurial minds, has become a pivotal platform for spurring innovation and entrepreneurship, by pooling resources of labor, capital, knowledge, and technology.

With a focus on new quality productive forces, this year’s event featured an opening ceremony and 10 activities, including exchange meetings, summer internships, and innovation and entrepreneurship competitions.

A notable development was the unveiling of a comprehensive education practice base, co-established by Kunshan’s municipal government and Southeast University, aimed at integrating government, industry, academia, and research to drive industrial innovation.

Kunshan also signed a strategic agreement with the Talent Exchange Center of the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology to further integrate industry and talent.

The Kunshan Metaverse Industry Innovation Center, home to nearly 50 metaverse companies, exemplifies the city’s commitment to talent development and boasts a complete industrial chain. To date, Kunshan's digital economy core industries have exceeded 100 billion yuan in value, with over 23,000 digitally skilled talents trained.

Cai Hongtao, executive president of the Kunshan Western Returned Scholars Association, highlighted their commitment to attracting global talent.

Hu Yuan, co-founder of a high-end medical X-ray tube R&D business in Kunshan, praised the local government's support, noting significant growth since the company's founding in 2021.

Looking ahead, Kunshan plans to build and operate more than 50 innovation industrial parks by 2025 in fields such as optoelectronics, high-end food, renewable energy, life sciences, low-altitude economy, and metaverse, positioning the city as a hub of innovation and opportunity.

Contact Info:

Name: Pan Qi

Email: Send Email

Organization: chinadaily.com.cn

Website: https://www.chinadaily.com.cn/



Release ID: 89135414

In the event of any inaccuracies, problems, or queries arising from the content shared in this press release, we encourage you to notify us immediately at error@releasecontact.com (it is important to note that this email is the authorized channel for such matters, sending multiple emails to multiple addresses does not necessarily help expedite your request). Our diligent team will be readily available to respond and take swift action within 8 hours to rectify any identified issues or assist with removal requests. Ensuring the provision of high-quality and precise information is paramount to us.