Kuppu, A Chinese Clean Haircare Pioneer aims to bring Healthier Scalp & Hair

—

Chinese consumers’ concern about hair health has never been so great before. According to a lastest reasearch by the National Health Commission of China, over 250 million experienced hair loss, meaning 1 out of 6 suffer from thinning hair.

Now, Chinese beauty junkies have come to realize that getting to the scalp — the root cause of most hair challenges, is the key to hair wellness. Kuppu, a cutting-edge clean haircare brand that identified this void in the market, sparked its launch this year with a mission of maintaining everyone’s healthy scalp, hair and mind.

As the pioneer of the prestige scalp care movement, Kuppu introduced its scalp care ritual through scalp-friendly, sulphate-free and cruelty-free products infused with superfoods and powerful nature biotech.

Kuppu Scalp InstituteTM is dedicated to the exploration of superfoods bioactivity and their healing effect on the scalp. By integrating clean but powerful formulas, legendary superfood extracts and nature bio-tech, Kuppu aims to introduce a brand-new, pleasant scalp care experience. It helps maintain a healthy scalp environment without using any questionable ingredients listed on EC, USA FDA or China FDA. Kuppu has always adhered to the philosophy of “you and your scalp deserve the best”, creating products that are scalp-friendly, earth-friendly, and life-friendly. Environment-wise, Kuppu promises no animal testing and environmentally friendly packaging so as to achieve sustainable development.

Kuppu has spent two years in researching, developing, and selecting legendary superfoods, which is combined with nature biotechnology to launch the SuperKale Scalp Purifying Collection：

SuperKale Scalp Purifying Cleansing Oil – purifies the scalp from the root, dissolves impurities, and nourishes the scalp with super energy through selecting highly nutrient superfoods from all over the world, and utilizing excellent antibacterial and anti-inflammatory effects of matcha and kale.

K-Ceremony Scalp Massager – highlights the concept of being scalp-friendly and manicure-friendly, which is inspired by ancient island hairdressing rituals and designed by experienced scalp therapists. The whole product is made of food-grade silicone material, which makes it extremely difficult for bacteria to breed on scalp, and is also ergonomically designed to create a comfortable grip. A combo of the two products will help you instantly relieve scalp pressure, remove oil and stop itching, and deeply moisturize hair follicles through restoring a healthy scalp environment.

As a clean haircare brand that is devoted to creating delightful experience, Kuppu has always been committed to bringing healthy, efficient, and honest solutions to the scalp. Kuppu is looking forward to improving the wellness of scalp, and empower every person to embrace clean and powerful hair care and wellness.



