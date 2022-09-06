KUPU and the Provincial Education Department of DKI Jakarta Welcome 5,000 Graduates to "Edutainment Career Day"

JAKARTA, Indonesia, Sept. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- KUPU ( https://www.kupu.id/ ), an AI-driven platform that matches jobseeker to recruiters via dynamic skill-based profile scanning, announces a new partnership with the Provincial Department of Education of DKI Jakarta (Diknas DKI Jakarta) and supported by the Special Employment Exchange (BKK), a government-affiliated initiative to enhance graduates job prospects under the Department of Manpower and Transmigration.



Edutainment Career Day Opening Ceremony, attended by the Provincial Education Department of DKI Jakarta and representative of SMKN 26 Jakarta

Cementing the partnership, KUPU held their first Edutainment Career Day on 30-31 August 2022, at SMKN Negeri 26. Notable companies that attended the event included PT. Mitra Selera Bersama (Union Group), PT Agro Boga Utama, Ibis Styles Hotel Gajah Mada, PT. Smartfren Telecom Tbk., PT. Sinar Sosro, and many more.

Andry The, Chief Information Officer of KUPU said, "Our partnership with the Provincial Department of Education of DKI Jakarta and BKK is another milestone of our mission in using technology to help Indonesians solve the rising unemployment rate post-Covid-19 pandemic. Today we welcome eager graduates taking their first step onto the career ladder, which is no small feat. Through this partnership, we hope to expand our reach and help more people thrive in their careers."



Students and graduates attending KUPU seminar sessions

The event was joined by 5,000 graduates from 570 vocational schools in Jakarta along with 20 leading Indonesian enterprises from industries ranging from FCMG, hospitality to telcos and fintech across several career-boosting sessions and over 144 job interviews conducted across the two-day event.

There was also a grooming area providing free haircuts and makeup to prepare candidates for walk-in interview sessions with job providers. Job seekers simply had to register and create their KUPU profile to attend seminar sessions and walk-in interviews with job providers on site.

Each seminar was joined by 300 graduates and covered important topics such as how to prepare for work, and interview tips and tricks. In addition, there were also dance and singing performances by SMK Paskita Global Vocational School, SMK Puspita Persada, and many more.

"This event is perfect for fresh-graduate individuals that are looking for their first job. KUPU has made job application effortless and hassle-free, we only need to input necessary data and directly apply for a job that is suitable and connect with the recruiter," said Zahran Anugraha, an attendee of the event.

Audina Alyssa, Recruitment Officer of PT Sinar Sosro said, "It was my first time attending the KUPU Edutainment Career Day. I believe that KUPU's app is both practical and useful, a one-stop solution for recruiters like us. I have posted jobs in the KUPU application twice and it both had positive feedback with numerous applicants coming in."

Candidates who were unable to attend the event, can download the KUPU app from Google Play or Apple Stores and set up their account, giving them access to over 10,000 open positions and connect with job providers directly.

For more information, visit https://www.kupu.id/ .

About KUPU

Founded in 2021, KUPU is a mobile recruitment platform connecting job providers and seekers. The platform provides upskilling courses to increase employment visibility and to ensure each user is provided with an equal opportunity. KUPU is expanding its following throughout Indonesia and is looking to collaborate with initiatives from public and private sectors to further strengthen the employment industry.