Kusum Healthcare recognized as one of Best Places to Work in Philippines for 2022

MANILA, Philippines, March 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kusum Healthcare, a leading tech-driven pharmaceutical group, has been recently awarded the Best Place to Work certification in Philippines for 2022. During the company assessment, 97% of employees recommended the organization illustrating the company's focus on creating a stand-out employee experience where everyone can do their best work.

The certification was based on anonymous ratings provided by employees and an HR Assessment evaluating the company people practices. Close to twenty workplace culture categories were measured, from work-life balance, leadership, and professional development opportunities to compensation, and perks and benefits.

"Kusum is an awesome place to work!" said Lruzel S. Carrillo, Director of the organization. "Kusum strives for a team-oriented and friendly environment, conscious about balancing work and personal time. It is a young organization with an entrepreneurial, very responsible, and caring approach that distinguishes it from its competitors. The company takes good care of its employees, provides learning & development opportunities to nurture the team to be the best they can be, and is always ready to provide assistance especially in difficult times. Along with our good track record of achievements, we make sure that milestones and successes are always recognized. Work in Kusum is enjoyable because it's not like coming to work it's like coming to see and collaborate with your extended family."

Rhamises C. Francisco, HR Manager commented, "We are honored to be Best Place to Work Certified, this achievement substantiates our commitment to building an amazing workplace culture and future together with our employees. We are proud that our employees have a consistently positive experience with their co-workers and leaders and find personal satisfaction in their jobs"

