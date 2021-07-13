KWG Group Holdings Recognised for Corporate Excellence at the Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards 2021 Regional Edition

SINGAPORE, July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Enterprise Asia, the organiser of the prestigious fifteenth Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards (APEA) 2021 Regional Edition is pleased to recognise 59 exceptional award recipients who have exemplified excellence and perseverance in this unprecedented period. The APEA awardees have proven resiliency and accelerated tremendously to overcome the unprecedented economic conditions wrought by the global pandemic.



KWG Group Holdings honoured for Corporate Excellence Category at the Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards 2021 Regional Edition

The APEA, an initiative by Enterprise Asia, the region's leading NGO, is the largest regional recognition and acknowledgement programme for trailblazers in the business community. APEA prides itself as a testament to the commitment, aspiration, and true entrepreneurship. With over 800 nominations received each year, and about seven percent were commended to the most deserving for recognition. This year, an impressive number of 130 finalists from 15 countries were up for consideration in the final round of judging and only 59 were crowned as award recipients.

KWG Group Holdings' Journey to Success

Founded in 1995, KWG was listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in 2007. As a leading integrated urban operator in China, KWG Group Holdings adheres to the core philosophy of "Build Home with Heart, Create Future with Aspiration", and is committed to discovering a higher level of urban development. KWG's business segments cover real estate development, property management and commercial operation services, asset-light operation, cultural tourism, education and health. As at 31 December 2020, KWG Group Holdings total assets amounted to approximately RMB232.2 billion, GFA of approximately 25 million sq. in aggregate and gross sellable resources of approximately RMB530 billion.

Since its establishment 26 years ago, KWG Group Holdings has been adhering to its development strategy of "Founded in Guangzhou and Radiating out across the Country". KWG has developed strong footholds in 45 major cities including Beijing, Shanghai, Guangzhou, Chengdu and Hong Kong, with more than 400 projects covering key economic circles such as Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater-Bay-Area, Yangtze-River-Delta city cluster and Circum-Bohai-Sea region. KWG has won numerous awards including 2021 Top 10 Comprehensive Real Estate Developers in China, 2021 Top 10 in Top 100 Real Estate Enterprises in China by Profitability, 2021 No.8 in Top 100 Commercial Real Estate Enterprises in China, 2021Top 10 Chinese mainland real estate companies listed in Hong Kong in terms of comprehensive strength and 2021 Top 5 listed real estate companies in China.

KWG is committed to practise "HEART, DEEDS, CONSCIOUSNESS and FAITH" that encourage and define the KWG team. HEART means "Build Home with Heart, Create Future with Aspiration", it is the core philosophy that defines the company's vibrant culture. DEED connotes the spirit of agility and perseverance is indispensable for KWG team to achieve success in an ever-changing market. CONSCIOUSNESS implied adapt to trends and seise opportunities with a clear mind and shrewd insight in business development, as well as staying honest and disciplined at all times. FAITH means uphold belief, conviction, confidence and commitment.

With the COVID-19 pandemic, KWG donated 400,000 N95 masks and 50,000 pairs of gloves to Wuhan and established a 10-million-Yuan fund named "One Heart and one Mind".

In 2020, the consolidated revenue by equity was RMB46.81 billion, an increase of 20.2% from 2019. Consolidated gross profit on an equity basis was RMB14.54 billion, up 17.5% from 2019. Consolidated gross margin on equity was 31.1%. At the end of 2020, the asset-liability ratio after deducting advance income dropped to 75.1%. The pre-sale volume in 2020 was RMB103.6 billion, an increase of 20% compared with 2019. KWG has established 37 investment properties, including 9 shopping malls, 8 office buildings and 20 hotels.

KWG considers talents as its key asset and has created a development system for high-potential talents, and established an internal development platform. The He Xin Li, He Dong Li and He Ding plans are three talent development brands. In addition to creating a working environment that nurtures hard work and overcoming challenges, the plans provides training and learning opportunities for employees' career development.

KWG Group will focus on core first and second-tier cities, urban renewal and transformation. KWG Group has made comprehensive efforts in urban renewal to accelerate the breakthrough. The Group continues to promote 34 city renewal projects in Guangzhou, Foshan, Shenzhen, Dongguan. This year will accelerate the pace of old reform, and strive to quickly transform the supply.

To ensure the company's products remain competitive and high quality, KWG will be using digital strategy and set up SAP Digital Middle Platform to improve overall efficiency significantly. The Group will also actively promote cross-border innovation of "emerging industry + real estate", "modern agriculture + real estate", "urban complex + real estate", and "supply chain + real estate.

About Enterprise Asia

Enterprise Asia is a non-governmental organisation in pursuit of creating an Asia that is rich in entrepreneurship as an engine towards sustainable and progressive economic and social development within a world of economic equality. Its two pillars of existence are investment in people and responsible entrepreneurship. Enterprise Asia works with governments, NGOs and other organisations to promote competitiveness and entrepreneurial development, in uplifting the economic status of people across Asia and in ensuring a legacy of hope, innovation and courage for the future generation. For further information, visit www.enterpriseasia.org.

About Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards

Launched in 2007, the Asia Pacific Enterprise Awards is the region's most prestigious awards for outstanding entrepreneurship, continuous innovation and sustainable leadership. The Award provides a platform for companies and governments to recognise entrepreneurial excellence, hence spurring greater innovation, fair business practices and growth in entrepreneurship. As a regional award, it groups together leading entrepreneurs as a powerful voice for entrepreneurship and serves as a by-invitation only networking powerhouse. The program has grown to encompass 14 countries and markets all over Asia. For more information, visit: www.apea.asia

Related Links :

http://www.enterpriseasia.org