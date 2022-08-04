Kyoto Computer Gakuin Selects Blackboard Learn Ultra by Anthology to Support International Expansion

Leading Computer Education Institution Partners with Anthology to Become First Learn Ultra Client in Japan

TOKYO, Aug. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Anthology, a leading provider of education solutions that support the entire learner lifecycle, today announced that Kyoto Computer Gakuin (KCG) has selected Blackboard Learn Ultra as its new learning management system (LMS) to meet global teaching and learning needs. KCG will be the first institution in Japan to implement Learn Ultra.

As KCG expands internationally, Learn Ultra allows the institution to rely on a single solution to create consistency between courses, connecting faculty and students across countries with an intuitive user interface that supports multiple languages and a full mobile experience. Anthology's ability to offer local support services in Japan and monthly upgrades for feature deployment and integration also influenced the KCG's selection when comparing Learn Ultra to other learning management systems from education technology vendors.

"Anthology is one of the LMS market leaders and given the maturity of its product and scope of clients, we believe it will serve our growing needs," said Sanford Gold, Chief Academic Officer for Kyoto Computer Gakuin. "As we continue to blend face-to-face instruction with virtual teaching, Learn Ultra enables more active learning experiences for our students and serves as the basis for a modern technology infrastructure to support this change."

Learn Ultra provides actionable and contextual course data to equip KCG faculty and staff with the right insights to support learning outcomes, while also helping educators stay aligned to pedagogical best practices. With communication channels available directly through the solution and flexible options to capture feedback, Learn Ultra facilitates greater engagement between faculty and learners to enable student success through deeper connections.

"We recently announced a 30 percent increase in the number of institutions deploying Learn Ultra courses, year over year, because they see the same impact on their campuses that KCG is looking to realize," said Yves Dehouck, Vice President of Asia Pacific at Anthology. "As part of the Anthology product suite, Learn Ultra is just the beginning in terms of the way KCG can use our technology to harness data across its campuses."

Founded in 1963, Kyoto Computer Gakuin is Japan's first computer education institution. It has since then expanded as the KCG Group, which is now a global education conglomerate including the Kyoto College of Graduate Studies for Informatics, Kyoto Computer Gakuin Automobile School, and the Kyoto Japanese Language Training Center.

This news follows Anthology's recent announcement regarding Blackboard Learn Ultra adoption worldwide. Read more here.

About Anthology

Anthology offers the largest EdTech ecosystem on a global scale for education, recently combining with Blackboard to support more than 150 million users in 80 countries. With a mission to provide dynamic, data-informed experiences to the global education community, Anthology helps learners, leaders, and educators achieve their goals through over 60 SaaS products and services designed to advance learning. Discover more about how we are fulfilling our mission for K-12, higher education, business, and government institutions at www.anthology.com.

Media Contact:

Chelcee Coffman

Senior Director, Global Communications & Corporate Marketing

Chelcee.coffman@anthology.com

Logo - https://mma.prnasia.com/media2/1708867/Anthology_Logo.jpg?p=medium600