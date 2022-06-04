La Excellence IAS Academy Bags Top 50+ All India Ranks in UPSC 2021

—
In the recent results announced by UPSC for Civil Services Exam 2021, 50+ students got selected from La Excellence IAS Academy as shared by its founder and director Dr. Ram Babu Paladugu.
La Excellence IAS Academy is India's well-known and the Best IAS Coaching Institute in India preparing candidates for the Civil Services Examination at all the three levels – UPSC Preliminary Test, UPSC Mains Examination and Personality Test. From its start in 2009 at Hyderabad, the Institute has helped hundreds of students get into the Civil Services, including the IAS, the IFS, the IPS, and other government jobs.
Since its inception, La Excellence has trained 12000+ students for various competitive exams. La Excellence has been fostering excellence in education for the last 12 years, helping students from all over the country in developing a thirst to learn and reach their full potential, that will put them on an upward trajectory towards success! Continuing the legacy of imparting quality education to students in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka, La excellence IAS Academy has bagged 50+ Ranks in UPSC 2021 results announced on Monday. La Excellence IAS Academy is well known for its Quality & Affordable Education, Class Room Training, Mentorship, Top Notch well experienced faculty and guidance from industry experts.
La Excellence IAS Academy has recently launched their application on Playstore and also offering Integrated Module based TSPSC Coaching for students via Classroom Training & Online - Mobile APP (Mana La Excellence) and website (https://manalaexcellence.com). Faculty at La Excellence also create content in their Youtube Channel (Mana La Excellence) which is seen by millions of people who are preparing for competitive exams. Seenaiah sir, Ram Babu sir, Krishnamurthy sir, Deepak sir , Rajashekar sir, Harsha sir , Vikram sir , D Malleswari mam are part of La Excellence IAS Academy
The selected students have expressed their gratitude towards La Excellence IAS Academy for providing an innovative learning- Teaching methodology, Personalized approach, various practice tests, 1-to-1 Mentorship, Backup classes and dedicated experienced faculty for subjects thus simplifying their preparation for UPSC exams. La Excellence IAS Academy is one of the best IAS coaching Institutes for UPSC Civil Services preparation in India and has the HIGHEST Number of All India Ranks in UPSC 2021. The Academy has 3 branches, two in Hyderabad and one in Bengaluru.
According to the Director, 500+ rankers - La Excellence Students have qualified in UPSC from 2009.
Here are some of the La Excellence IAS’s UPSC 2021 rankers –
MANTRI MOURYA BHARADWAJ - AIR 28
V SANJANA SIMHA - AIR 37
ANJALI S - AIR 44
DIVYANSH S - AIR 49
KIRANMAYEE KOPISETTI - AIR 56
SHREYA SHREE - AIR 71
ARUGULA SNEHA - AIR 136
NIKHIL BASAVARAJ PATIL - AIR 139
CHITRANJAN - AIR 155
BOKKA CHAITANYA REDDY - AIR 161
SYED MUSTAFA HASHMI - AIR 162
SIMRAN BHARDWAJ - AIR 172
AMIT R - AIR 175
APOORVA B - AIR 191
ABHISHEK - AIR 218
M P RAJESH PONNAPPA - AIR 222
PRAFULL KUMAR S - AIR 249
NEHA BYADWAL - AIR 260
PRASSANNA KUMAR V - AIR 264
ANURADHA - AIR 266
KALPASHREE K R - AIR 291
ARUNA M - AIR 308
MOHAMMED ABDUL RAWOOF SHAIK - AIR 309
SRINIVAS SADI - AIR 310
DEEPAK RAMACHANDRA SHET - AIR 311
JASAWANTH JEENU - AIR 314
HARSHAVARDANA B J - AIR 318
GAJANAN B - AIR 319
DIBBADA ASHOK. - AIR 350
FAISAL KHAN - AIR 364
OM PRAKASH - AIR 365
SHARATH NAIK - AIR 374
MAHAJAN HARSHAL RAJESH - AIR 408
POLUR SREELEKHA - AIR 427
RAVINANDAN B M - AIR 455
ABHINANDAN KUMAR - AIR 494
RAJENDRA CHAUDHARY - AIR 514
NEERAJ KUMAR - AIR 550
MANYALA ANIRUDH - AIR 564
RANJITH KUMAR PARVATHI - AIR 574
ANURADHA A - AIR 598
PANDU WILSON - AIR 602
PAVITHRA MUTYAP - AIR 608
RAJA RATNAM GOLLA - AIR 609
PRASHANTH KUMAR B O - AIR 641
RAGHAVENDRA N - AIR 649
CHETANKUMAR B - AIR 669
"At La Excellence IAS Academy, they have one of the best and experienced faculties across India who help us ace our UPSC examinations through preparation, practice, participation and discussion. This academy has played an important role in realizing my dreams."
- MANTRI MOURYA BHARADWAJ AIR - 28
"A big thanks and so much gratitude to La Excellence IAS Academy, Faculty & Director Dr. Rambabu Paladugu sir for all your encouragement, guidance & comprehensive classroom program, test series, interactive sessions with IAS Officers have helped me to uplift my confidence and crack AIR 37 "
- V SANJANA SIMHA AIR 37
'‘ LA Excellence IAS Academy has provided me with the best class room training with best strategies for preparation. I Could tell that at la Excellence IAS Academy with all the education system here it has helped me to grow in 360 degrees as an individual. Thank you LA Excellence IAS Academy. ''
- KIRANMAYEE KOPISETTI AIR 56
It's a proud moment for LA Excellence IAS Academy, Congratulations to all the students & Faculty at La Excellence. We are overjoyed with our students' achievements and wish everyone good luck for their future endeavors, said Dr. Rambabu Paladugu - Director of India's Leading IAS Academy - La Excellence IAS Academy, Hyderabad.
Dr. Rambabu has also mentioned La Excellence has the india’s best Faculty for PRELIMS CUM MAINS preparation, also announced ‘ State Level Scholarship Test ‘ on June 19th 2022 at La Excellence IAS Bengaluru Branch : La Excellence IAS, #99, 2nd floor, Beside poorvika mobiles,Chandra layout main road, Chandra layout, Bangalore.
