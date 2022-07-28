LA FINANCIERE ATALIAN SHAREHOLDERS HAVE RECEIVED A BINDING AND IRREVOCABLE OFFER FROM CLAYTON, DUBILIER & RICE FOR THE ACQUISITION OF ATALIAN

LONDON, July 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Atalian Holding Development & Strategy ("AHDS"), the majority shareholder of La Financiere Atalian ("Atalian"), and the minority shareholders of Atalian, have received a binding and irrevocable offer from Clayton, Dubilier & Rice ("CD&R"), a global private investment firm, for the acquisition by CD&R of the entire share capital and voting rights of Atalian, one of the world leaders in facility management.

The proposed transaction will be submitted for consultation to the competent workers' councils. After such consultations and the acceptance of CD&R's offer by the shareholders of Atalian, the completion of the proposed transaction will be subject to customary conditions, including regulatory and competition authority approvals and the completion of the acquisition by CD&R of OCS International Limited, an international facilities management company headquartered in the United Kingdom and operating mainly in the United Kingdom and the Asia Pacific region.

At the closing of the proposed transaction, and subject to the above-mentioned conditions, Atalian will redeem in full the senior notes due 2024 and 2025 in accordance with the optional redemption provisions of the relevant indentures.

The closing of the proposed transaction is expected by the end of 2022.

Atalian shareholders are advised by Blitzer, Clancy & Company (financial advisor), Cleary Gottlieb Steen & Hamilton LLP and Cohen & Gresser (legal counsels), and Boury & Company (senior advisor), in connection with the proposed transaction. Vendor due diligence has been conducted by EY (financial, legal, social and tax) and Deloitte Monitor (commercial).

About Atalian

With a turnover of 2.946 billion euros, more than 123,000 employees in 35 countries across 4 continents, Atalian is one of the world's largest independent services provider in facility management. With more than 32,000 clients in the public and private sectors, the Company offers cleaning, security, technical services, energy management and compliance, catering, front of house.

About CD&R

Founded in 1978, Clayton, Dubilier & Rice is a private investment firm with a strategy predicated on building stronger, more profitable businesses. Since inception, CD&R has managed the investment of more than $40 billion in more than 100 companies with an aggregate transaction value of more than $175 billion. The Firm has offices in New York and London.

For more information, please visit www.cdr-inc.com.