LA Math Tutoring Launches New Test Prep Services as Colleges Reinstate Mandatory Standardized Testing

—

LA Math Tutoring addresses the revival of test scores as prerequisites of colleges like Dartmouth, Harvard, and Stanford. SAT and ACT scores are significant for college admissions. As students grow with this new development, L.A. Math Tutoring becomes a bridge they can confidently walk on, increasing their chances of getting into the colleges they choose.

As the dust settles from the disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, numerous top universities and colleges have announced the reinstatement of required standardized test scores for students applying for admissions. This marks a significant shift from the test-optional policies implemented during the pandemic.

Several prominent educational institutions have decided to reinstitute the requirement for standardized tests (such as the SAT and ACT) for applicants beginning with the class entering in the autumn of 2025. These decisions are often based on studies indicating that standardized exams can help identify promising students from less well-resourced high schools, thereby making the admissions process more meritocratic. Internal reviews at these institutions have highlighted that test scores significantly predict academic performance, prompting a reversal of their test-optional stances.

In a public letter written by Dartmouth President Sian Leah Beilock on February 5, 2024, Beilock explains the reasoning for reactivating the SAT/ACT requirement for Dartmouth undergraduate admissions:

“First, standardized test scores are an important predictor of a student's success in Dartmouth's curriculum, and this is true regardless of a student's background or family income. Second, in a test-optional system, many applicants don't submit test scores. This disadvantages applicants from less-resourced families because Dartmouth admissions consider applicants' scores in relation to local norms of their high school (so, for example, a 1400 SAT score from an applicant whose high school has an SAT mean of 1000 gives us valuable information about that applicant's ability to excel in their environment, at Dartmouth, and beyond). In a test-optional system, Dartmouth admissions often miss the opportunity to consider this information.”

As of August 2024, some of the Universities that are reinstating testing requirements include Brown University, Dartmouth College, Florida International University, Georgia Institute of Technology, Harvard University, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Stanford University, University of Florida, University of Texas at Austin, Vanderbilt University, and Yale University. On the other hand, some still test-optional universities include Boston University, Carnegie Mellon University, Duke University, Miami University (Ohio), Michigan State University, New York University, University of Arizona, University of Miami, and University of Virginia.

In a public statement by LA Math Tutoring Education Director David Jia on July 11, 2024, Jia recommended to prospective college students and parents, “It's clear that standardized testing is becoming a permanent fixture in college admissions once again. So to ensure the best outcomes, students and parents must adopt a strategic and proactive approach to navigating this landscape."

According to Jia, students should review the admission policies of their target colleges to determine if standardized test scores are required. After that, students should create a plan of action. The most important advice includes scheduling exams earlier, maximizing test preparation resources, and practicing consistently. Additionally, combining good essay writing and some meaningful extracurricular activities, such as playing sports, making art, or learning a new language, is also important.

As a result, LA Math Tutoring has created test prep tutoring programs to help students navigate the evolving landscape of university admissions. LA Math Tutoring is committed to providing guidance and support to applicants through tutoring and admissions services, which would help the aspirants pass the extra requirements that newer universities set for them.

LA Math Tutoring is a test preparation, academic consultation, and private tutoring company in Los Angeles. Its online and home tutors specialize in math lessons, SAT test prep, and ACT test prep.



