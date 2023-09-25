Label Foundation Joins Hands with LG Electronics for 'Tracks' Music Streaming Service

The Label Foundation announces an agreement with global electronics giant, LG Electronics

The Label Foundation recently announced an agreement with global electronics giant, LG Electronics, to launch 'Tracks', an innovative Web3 music streaming platform, which will be soon available on the latest version of LG Smart TVs.

Positioning itself as a leading Life Background Music platform, 'Tracks' grants users free access to refined music playlists and visuals. Additionally, the service offers an appealing perk: earning various rewards based on listening duration. It's crafted mainly for Generation Z, the demographic celebrated for distinctive moods through music and visuals.

Set for a rollout on the newest version of LG TVs this year, Label will also release an open beta version for 'Tracks' on mobile devices, scheduled for September 25th.

Speaking on the collaboration, Label representatives expressed, "With the upcoming launch, numerous TV owners will be able to enjoy music for free, which resonates deeply with Label's ethos, championing universal music accessibility without financial boundaries. We are happy that our collaboration with LG Electronics made this a reality”.

In tandem, Label is devising strategies to enhance accessibility to the 'Tracks' platform for Web 2.0 users by harnessing Web 3.0 technology's prowess. In line with the company vision, Label is determined to strengthen its role as a forerunner in the music enterprise, seamlessly bridging the Web 3.0 and Web 2.0 domains.

