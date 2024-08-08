Labor Market Outlook 2024: VietnamWorks Forecasts Industry Trends and Soft Skills Employers Are Seeking

VietnamWorks, the leading online recruitment platform in Vietnam, shares their reports and insights to help candidates better understand the current labor market, grasp emerging job trends, and identify the essential skills needed to succeed as candidates enter the workforce.

The year 2024 promises to be a period of significant challenge and opportunity for the labor market in Vietnam. According to VietnamWorks, the leading online recruitment platform in Vietnam under Navigos Group, rapid changes in the economy, technology, and society are creating a noticeable shift in the demand for talent and skills. Companies are not only focusing on hiring employees with specialized technical skills but are increasingly emphasizing soft skills, qualities believed to make a difference in an ever-changing work environment.

Based on a survey by Navigos Group, 454 out of 555 companies reported being affected by market fluctuations in 2023. Among these, workforce reduction was the most common strategy chosen by 68.7% of companies to address the impact.

However, there is still a positive outlook as 59.1% of companies indicated that they would continue to hire additional staff, with up to 25% of the workforce being recruited. According to a specific survey from VietnamWorks, the areas expected to prioritize hiring in the coming year include business/sales, manufacturing, and communications/marketing. This is a positive sign for those who are looking to find a job, particularly those in the aforementioned professional fields in Vietnam.

VietnamWorks also highlights that soft skills are becoming a crucial factor in recruitment. According to the World Economic Forum's report on Future Job Trends for 2023-2027, key skills that employers and recruiters will seek in the near future include:

Analytical thinking

Creative thinking

Resilience, adaptability, and sensitivity

Leadership and positive influence

AI & Big Data

Curiosity and a desire for learning

Technological awareness

UX/UI Design

Self-motivation and self-awareness

Listening and empathy

VietnamWorks’ survey indicates that recruiters in Vietnam value soft skills for their role in building effective working relationships, fostering creativity and innovation, and contributing to the sustainable development of businesses.

Possessing soft skills helps candidates stand out during the hiring process and enhances daily job performance. These skills support employees in quickly adapting to the workplace, building positive relationships with colleagues and supervisors, and increasing job satisfaction and commitment to the organization.

In a continuously evolving labor market, employers increasingly prioritize candidates who can learn quickly and embrace innovation. Updating and expanding soft skills helps employees better adapt to their current jobs and opens up future career development opportunities.

In summary, soft skills not only enhance employees' contributions but also support the development and maintenance of a company's competitive position. To meet new market trends, candidates need to master both technical knowledge and soft skills to improve their competitiveness in the job market.

About VietnamWorks

Founded in 2002 by Navigos Group, VietnamWorks is the leading online recruitment platform in Vietnam. The platform offers comprehensive support for job seekers looking for opportunities across all provinces and cities in Vietnam. Whether individuals are searching for employment in Ho Chi Minh, Ha Noi, or wish to find a job in Can Tho, VietnamWorks provides a robust platform to connect them with potential employers.

With over two decades of experience in recruitment, VietnamWorks continually expands and improves its services to meet the growing demands of the labor market. The platform offers a range of advanced features, including candidate search tools based on specific criteria, easy job posting capabilities, and effective applicant management. Employers can utilize flexible service packages to optimize their recruitment processes, from quick job postings to applicant management and company branding.

For candidates, VietnamWorks provides a conducive environment to find jobs matching their skills and career goals. Notable features include keyword, location, industry, and salary-based job searches; online application profile creation; and receiving job alerts based on personalized search criteria.

In addition, VietnamWorks organizes events, seminars, and training programs to enhance workers' skills and support businesses in creating an efficient and positive work environment. VietnamWorks' mission is to create effective connections between employers and candidates, helping businesses build outstanding teams and opening the best career opportunities for candidates.

Navigos Group, the owner of VietnamWorks, has achieved significant success in the recruitment and HR industry. In 2013, Navigos Group became a member of en-japan, an international group specializing in HR and recruitment services. This partnership has driven the growth and innovation of VietnamWorks, reinforcing the platform's position in providing effective and professional recruitment solutions.

VietnamWorks is committed to continuing as a bridge between candidates and employers, offering accurate, up-to-date information and high-quality recruitment solutions, contributing to the growth of the Vietnamese labor market. In today’s volatile context, thorough preparation and the right strategy are key factors for the success of both businesses and employees.





