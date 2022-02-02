Lacework Enhances Partner Program to Better Enable Cloud Service Providers, Alliance Partners and the Channel

New Lacework Partner Program Empowers Partners with Dedicated Technical Enablement and Marketing Resources, Self Service Portal to Grow their Cloud Security Businesses at Scale

SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lacework , the data-driven security company for the cloud, today announced it has strengthened investment in its growing partner ecosystem with the introduction of the new Lacework Partner Program. Partners are critical to fueling the company's continued momentum and scale, and the release of today's new program will help simplify how they can work with Lacework to uncover new revenue opportunities. Organizations of all sizes choose the Lacework Polygraph® Data Platform because it helps automatically uncover suspicious activity across a multicloud environment, so they can detect and address true threats and risks to their business from build time through runtime.

The Lacework Partner Program (formerly the Lacework Accelerate Partner Program) enables channel partners with dedicated technical enablement, joint marketing resources, and a go-to-market framework across three new tiered program levels. Partner program levels determine a partner's access to a spectrum of benefits including dedicated channel managers, MDF program dollars, SPIFF eligibility, training and technical content, and more. Lacework has also established a Partner Advisory Board to help ensure the company is meeting the strategic needs of its partners. This flexible program lets partners choose the investment that works for their business and grow with Lacework over time.

The program also formalizes the company's commitment to technology partners, cloud service providers and system integrators. Through technology integrations with partners, Lacework is making it easier for customers to integrate security practices deeper in the development process. It will also enable Lacework to better support customers with multicloud environments through partnerships with AWS and now Google Cloud, making it easier to purchase Lacework through the cloud providers' respective Marketplaces. The companies will also tightly integrate into co-selling and co-building activities.

Lacework will continue to add global partners, which includes channel partners Presidio, Trace3, EVOTEK, Tevora, Optiv, GuidePoint Security, Expel, GlobalDots, and Tracer Cloud; technology partners Snowflake, New Relic, Tines, and Atlassian; global technology service providers like Wipro; and cloud service providers AWS, Microsoft Azure, Red Hat, and Google.

"We are excited to partner with Lacework as they further their investment in their partner ecosystem," said Jon Jensen, Vice President, Cybersecurity Sales at Presidio. "The Lacework Polygraph Data Platform provides best-of-breed cloud security tools we recommend to our clients to improve upon their cloud security posture, secure critical workloads, and accelerate digital transformation."

"GlobalDots keeps hunting for security innovation to support its customers in their large-scale cloud operations. We are keen on cloud-native security solutions that safeguard data while allowing full exploitation of the cloud's speed and efficiency," said Yuval Rachlin, CEO at GlobalDots. "The Lacework Polygraph Data Platform is just that type of innovation, allowing our customers to build quickly, safely, and securely. The Lacework Partner Program will make it easier for us to deliver this exciting technology to them."

"Today's world is powered by modern, digital experiences, and the quality of those experiences depend on empowering your engineers with a data-driven approach to planning, building, deploying, running, and securing great software. When security, application, infrastructure, and end-user performance data is scattered across disconnected monitoring tools, it can be hard to identify issues quickly, and troubleshooting can be needlessly complex and time-consuming," said Buddy Brewer, GVP & GM, Product Partnerships, New Relic. "By bringing together the power of New Relic and Lacework, organizations can spend less time investigating and troubleshooting, and more time building."

"Our customers are enthusiastically moving to the cloud and they need a security solution that keeps their data safe while continuing to deliver the speed and efficiency the cloud provides," said Siva VRS, Global Practice Head of Cloud and Infrastructure Security Practice, Wipro Limited. "The Lacework Polygraph Data Platform was built in the cloud, for the cloud, so customers can continue to build quickly, safely, and securely."

"We're investing in our partner ecosystem today because we know that Lacework cannot realize its full potential as the next great security company without the support of outstanding and diverse channel and technology partners," said Andrew Byron, President, Lacework. "The Lacework Partner Program was painstakingly designed to give these vital partners all the tools they need to be successful so together we can deliver customers the only data-driven cloud security platform designed specifically for the cloud."