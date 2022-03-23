Lacework Hires New Partner Leader, Building on Recent Partner Momentum

New hire signals commitment to cultivating a strong and sustainable partner ecosystem to help customers secure their data in the cloud

SAN JOSE, Calif., March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lacework , the data-driven cloud security company, today announced it has hired Brian Lanigan as its new Vice President of Worldwide Channels and Alliances. Brian joins Lacework to help scale the Lacework Partner Program to include new and more diverse partners as the company continues its unparalleled global growth. Crucial to this growth is a wide ecosystem of channel partners, managed service providers (MSP), global systems integrators (GSI), independent software vendors (ISV), and cloud service providers (CSP).

Prior to Lacework, Brian led Global Strategic Alliances across Global Systems Integrators (GSI), Managed Service Providers (MSP), and Cloud Service Providers (CSP) at Splunk. Brian scaled these routes to market across his more than eight years at the company, helping support a global channel and alliances organization with more than 2,200 partners at the time of his departure. Prior to Splunk, Brian focused on HP Software's go-to-market strategy with GSI Alliances, MSPs and CSPs at HP Enterprise. He has also previously served in sales roles at Peregrine Systems, Overture Services, and Keylime Software.

"I strive to work with companies that have transformative technology, leadership with a clear vision for building sustained growth over time, and the experience to turn that vision into reality. Lacework embodies these attributes more than any company I have ever seen," said Brian Lanigan, VP of Worldwide Channel and Alliances, Lacework. "Lacework has already upended the cloud security market and provided tremendous benefit to customers in the process. I'm excited to amplify that success by cultivating a robust partner ecosystem to bring the Polygraph® Data Platform to businesses all over the world."

Organizations of all sizes choose the Lacework Polygraph® Data Platform because it helps automatically uncover suspicious activity across a multicloud environment, so they can detect and address true threats and risks to their business from build time through runtime. The Lacework Partner Program formalizes the company's commitment to channel partners, MSPs, GSIs, CSPs, and technology partners, providing resources to help these companies uncover new revenue opportunities and scale their business alongside Lacework.

"Brian has deep relationships across the partner community and knows how to build, scale, and support a global channel and alliances organization," said Andy Byron, President and Chief Revenue Officer, Lacework. "We're thrilled to have him join Lacework to build on the foundations of our rich partner ecosystem and help us change the security industry forever."

"Lacework continues to attract top industry talent to execute against their strategy to help customers innovate with speed and confidence, and we're thrilled to welcome Brian to his new role at Lacework," said Jon Jensen, VP Cybersecurity at Presidio. "Brian has a track record of building partner ecosystems and programs to enable organizations like Presidio to meet the rapidly evolving demands of our customers to secure technology transformation."

With an initial focus on building a deep understanding of the current partner ecosystem at Lacework, Brian will quickly pivot to scaling this program globally. He will look to expand on opportunities with current partners while implementing a data-driven strategy to identify new partners who are best positioned to build and drive business with Lacework in new markets. This thoughtful approach to building relationships across the partner community will enable long-term growth for Lacework and its partners, and will bring the Polygraph Data Platform to more businesses looking to secure their data in the cloud.

