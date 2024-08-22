Lacey, WA Dentist Content Marketing Strategies Announced By Search Shark Media

Search Shark Media announced its new marketing service that combines informative multimedia content with hyper-targeted visibility strategies to help local dentists, oral surgeons, and clinics rank higher in the search results.

When seeking a new product or professional service, research suggests most clients start with an online search for information. Search Shark Media has a new marketing strategy built for dental professionals that provides accurate, informative, and high-ranking searchable content in a variety of popular formats.

More information about multimedia content marketing for dental professionals, omnipresent marketing, and Search Shark Media can be found at https://searchsharkmedia.clientcabin.com/app/proposal

Dental professionals only have to provide their website URL and any suggestions for topics, headlines, themes, or locations to focus on. Search Shark Media’s team of market researchers and creative writers will use details from their website to create interesting content in up to 6 popular multimedia formats, and place it on high authority hosting services.

As each piece of content is posted online, it shows the search engine algorithms that unique, interesting, and relevant content about the client is being added, and this provides a boost to their domain authority. Unlike traditional advertising strategies, multimedia content does not expire and can continue to provide cumulative benefits to the client with no subscription required.

With this strategy, dental professionals can provide educational, informative, and helpful content for their potential customers, while also building their brand visibility in the search engine results. This could include blogs about toothaches, podcasts about sensitive teeth, or videos about clear aligner options for adults.

Each blog, podcast, video, or other piece of multimedia will describe the client’s products, services, or offerings, with links back to their main website or landing pages.

An excerpt from the Search Shark Media website explains, “We create content in the form of videos, articles, blogs, infographics, audio ads, and slideshows to 100s of sites online, so you’ll be found across the internet and increase your organic traffic and sales.”

While Search Shark Media aims to help dental professionals rank at or near the top of the search results, the company will never use “Sponsored Ad” banners, captive media tactics, or Pay-Per-Click (PPC) ads.

