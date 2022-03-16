Laem Chabang International Terminal and its affiliate One Stop Logistics among the Best Places to Work in Thailand for 2022

BANGKOK, March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Laem Chabang International Terminal Co., Ltd. along with its affiliate One Stop Logistics Co., Ltd, has been recognized as one of the best companies to work in Thailand for 2022. Laem Chabang International Terminal (LCIT) is the operator of container terminals at Thailand's busiest international port, offering an award-winning culture, advancement opportunities, mental and physical wellness initiatives and benefits program resulting in its recognition among the employers of choice in Thailand.

The program adopts a rigorously researched global framework and proven data-driven methodology to identify Best Places to Work using two data sources—the HR Assessment Questionnaire and the Employee Assessment Survey along with HR Interview and audit of relevant practices.

In a statement of from Capt. Alpesh Abhay Sharma, CEO of the organization, he said "I am truly humbled by this result because this is based on anonymous responses collected from our valued employees. We work hard every day to ensure that we are providing an environment where our people can enjoy where they work and be successful. This award recognizes the contribution of every single one of our employees."

Every year in Thailand, the program partners with many organizations, across different industries, to help them measure, benchmark, improve their HR practices and have access to the tools and expertise they need to deliver effective and sustainable change in their organizations.

ABOUT BEST PLACES TO WORK PROGRAM

Best Places to Work is a global certification program that recognizes leading workplaces in many countries around the world. Our proprietary assessment analyzes a company's attractiveness through a two-step process focusing on 8 Workplace factors including culture, leadership, opportunities for growth and people practices. Beside the employee satisfaction survey, we conduct an HR assessment focusing on HR practices implemented in the organization against our people framework standard proven to deliver market-leading revenue and increased innovation.

For more information, please visit www.bestplacestoworkfor.org