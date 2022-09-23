La/Es adopts Eastman Acetate Renew to complete its portfolio of sustainable solutions

BEREGAZZO CON FIGLIARO, Italy, Sept. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, La/Es , Laminati estrusi termoplastici Srl announces that it will begin producing acetate sheets made from Eastman Acetate Renew across all its collections.

Eastman Acetate Renew is an acetate flake made from a combination of 60% biobased and 40% certified recycled content.* Produced by Eastman's innovative molecular recycling technology, Acetate Renew is indistinguishable from traditional acetate, offering the same high-quality performance and premium "look and feel" that consumers expect from acetate eyewear but with up to 100% sustainable content.

La/Es continues its commitment to sustainability with the adoption of Acetate Renew. Made with hard to recycle plastic waste, Acetate Renew helps reduce landfill and significantly lower greenhouse gas emissions. As there is no impact on look or performance, it is ideal for eyewear companies that want to move to more sustainable materials without altering designs. La/Es' sustainability journey began a few years ago with the introduction of BioCell, a biodegradable acetate formula with high bio-content that was engineered in order to respond to the growing demand of sustainable acetate sheets from the market.

"By including Acetate Renew in our product range, La/Es is able to offer sustainable options on all our designs," said Luca Brugnoni, sales director at La/Es. "In addition, we can also combine BioCell and Acetate Renew technologies to create acetate sheets that contain over 90% sustainable content - perfectly suited for companies that are looking for the ultimate sustainable material for premium sunglasses and optical frames."

"We are excited to collaborate with La/Es to increase sustainable options for eyewear producers," said Glenn Goldman, global commercial director for plastics at Eastman. "We are seeing many eyewear companies that are looking to move all of their products to Acetate Renew, La/Es' broad range of designs now available with Acetate Renew makes this transition easy to achieve."

To support the transparency and credibility of recycled content claims, La/Es has obtained ISCC+ certification for both La/Es and Taly facilities located in Figliaro (CO) Italy, and Zhongshan (China PRC) respectively.

About La/Es

La/Es, Laminati estrusi termoplastici Srl, was founded in Figliaro, province of Como, in 1956, as a plastic material production company, which it realizes by developing the know-how of the extrusion process. It currently produces and supplies cellulose acetate in sheets and granules for the optical and jewelry markets, PMMA sheets for the engraving industry and thin layer topsheets in different technical polymers for the production of skis and snowboards. La/Es is structured in two production plants in Italy and China, and is known in the optical industry as an important supplier for all those customers having in the aesthetic performance an important competitive advantage for their marketing strategy. For more information, visit la-es.com .

About Eastman

Founded in 1920, Eastman is a global specialty materials company that produces a broad range of products found in items people use every day. With the purpose of enhancing the quality of life in a material way, Eastman works with customers to deliver innovative products and solutions while maintaining a commitment to safety and sustainability. The company's innovation-driven growth model takes advantage of world-class technology platforms, deep customer engagement, and differentiated application development to grow its leading positions in attractive end-markets such as transportation, building and construction, and consumables. As a globally inclusive and diverse company, Eastman employs approximately 14,000 people around the world and serves customers in more than 100 countries. The company had 2021 revenues of approximately $10.5 billion and is headquartered in Kingsport, Tennessee, USA. For more information about Eastman's sustainability journey, visit eastman.eco .

Media Contacts:

La/Es

Luca Brugnoni

luca.brugnoni@la-es.com