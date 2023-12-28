Lai & Turner Law Firm Expands Legal Services in Edmond, Covering Real Estate, Family, and Criminal Law

Founded in 2022, Lai & Turner Law Firm PLLC in Edmond, Oklahoma, embodies the ethos of "truth", "justice", "respect", and "empathy". This is especially true in real estate, family law, and criminal defense, where they strive to offer straightforward and efficient legal solutions.

—

Since 2022, Lai & Turner Law Firm in Edmond, Oklahoma, has been progressively expanding its offerings in three core areas: real estate, family law, and criminal defense. This expansion of legal services in these areas aims to provide client-centric legal services in Edmond and the nearby regions in Oklahoma.

As an Edmond Real Estate Attorney, Lai & Turner Law Firm offers comprehensive legal advice and representation in real estate matters, including zoning and land use issues, property disputes, and estate planning. In addition, they can examine contracts, negotiate terms, oversee closing procedures, and check that the title is free of liens for their clients buying and selling a property. For instance, when dealing with property transactions, the attorneys can draft and review contracts to ensure all legal requirements are met. For cases when a settlement outside of court is acceptable, they can also act as their representative during discussions and try to achieve a favorable outcome for their clients.

"Jimmy is an excellent attorney who is well-versed in estate planning. His process is straightforward and easy to understand. He took the time to answer all my questions and make me feel comfortable. I highly recommend him!" - Christine Dummer, Google Reviews.

The sensitive nature of family law demands more than just legal expertise; it requires a compassionate, client-focused approach. Therefore, Edmond Family Law Attorney Lai & Turner Law Firm handles matters such as divorce, child custody, alimony, and adoption with professionalism and empathetic understanding. They explain legal concepts and procedures in clear language, ensuring clients feel informed and involved in decision-making. In addition, If a court appearance is necessary, they prepare clients by explaining what to expect and how to behave in court.

Facing criminal charges can be daunting. Involving a skilled attorney becomes critical to ensure a pre-charge investigation, motion hearing, and fair trial. The Edmond Criminal Defense Attorney Lai & Turner Law Firm offers robust defense strategies for clients accused of various criminal offenses. They make sure their clients understand the exact charges, possible punishments, and the legal process. Documents such as witness statements, police reports, and physical evidence are gathered and reviewed thoroughly by them if they can be helpful to the client's defense.

Lai & Turner Law Firm's commitment to "straight talk" is a cornerstone of their practice. Whether it's guiding a client through a real estate transaction, navigating the complexities of family law, or defending against criminal charges, Lai & Turner Law Firm ensures every client receives adequate legal representation and the best possible outcome permissible under the statute.





About Us: Lai & Turner Law Firm PLLC, established in 2022, is in Oklahoma City. Founded by attorneys Jimmy Lai and Braden Turner, the firm practice area includes immigration law, estate planning, family law, civil litigation, personal injury, criminal defense, and business law.

Contact Info:

Name: Jimmy Lai

Email: Send Email

Organization: Lai & Turner Law Firm PLLC

Address: 2000 N Classen Blvd STE 230, Oklahoma City, OK 73106, United States

Phone: +1 405 326 4530

Website: https://www.laiturnerlaw.com/areas-of-practice



Social Media:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/laiturnerlaw

Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/@LaiTurnerLaw

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/laiturnerlawfirm/



Release ID: 89116793

Should any errors, concerns, or inconsistencies arise from the content provided in this press release that require attention or if a press release needs to be taken down, we kindly request that you immediately contact us at error@releasecontact.com. Our efficient team will be at your disposal for timely assistance within 8 hours – taking necessary measures to rectify identified issues or providing guidance on the removal process. We prioritize delivering accurate and reliable information.