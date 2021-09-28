LAIX Inc. Announces Receipt of NYSE Non-Compliance Letter Regarding ADS Trading Price

SHANGHAI, Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LAIX Inc. ("LAIX" or the "Company") (NYSE: LAIX), an artificial intelligence (AI) company in China that creates and delivers products and services to popularize English learning, today announced that it has received a letter (the "Letter") from the New York Stock Exchange (the "NYSE") dated September 17, 2021 and further e-mail communication on the same date, notifying the Company that (i) it is below compliance standards due to the trading price of the Company's American depositary shares (the "ADSs"), and (ii) the applicable cure period for the Company to regain compliance expires on March 17, 2022.

Pursuant to applicable NYSE continued listing standards, a company would be considered "below criteria" by the NYSE if the average closing price of a security as reported on the consolidated tape is less than $1.00 over a consecutive 30 trading-day period. Once notified, the company must bring its ADS trading price and average ADS trading price back above $1.00 within the applicable cure period following receipt of the notification. The company can regain compliance at any time during the cure period if on the last trading day of any calendar month during the cure period the company has an ADS closing price of at least $1.00 and an average ADS closing price of at least $1.00 over the 30 trading-day period ending on the last trading day of that month. In the event that at the expiration of the cure period, both a $1.00 ADS closing price on the last trading day of the cure period and a $1.00 average ADS closing price over the 30 trading-day period ending on the last trading day of the cure period are not attained, the NYSE will commence suspension and delisting procedures.

To address this issue, LAIX intends to monitor the market conditions of its listed securities and is still considering its options.

About LAIX Inc.

LAIX Inc. ("LAIX" or the "Company") is an artificial intelligence (AI) company in China that creates and delivers products and services to popularize English learning. Its proprietary AI teacher utilizes cutting-edge deep learning and adaptive learning technologies, big data, well-established education pedagogies and the mobile internet. LAIX believes its innovative approach fundamentally transforms learning. LAIX provides its products and services on demand via its mobile apps, primarily its flagship "English Liulishuo" mobile app launched in 2013. On the Company's platform, AI technologies are seamlessly integrated with diverse learning content incorporating well-established language learning pedagogies, gamified features and strong social elements to deliver an engaging, adaptive learning experience. LAIX provides a variety of courses inspired by a broad range of topics and culture themes to make English learning more interesting and is committed to offering a fun, interactive learning environment to motivate and engage its users.

