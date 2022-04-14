Laiye Acquires Mindsay to Lead the Market Shift to Intelligent Automation

PARIS and SINGAPORE, April 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Intelligent Automation (IA) leader Laiye today announced its acquisition of Mindsay, a leading European enterprise chatbot and voicebot platform. The addition of conversational artificial intelligence advances Laiye's goal of becoming the leading provider of next-generation IA software worldwide. Laiye also plans to set up a new R&D hub in Paris.

"Laiye and Mindsay were founded with the same vision to help companies transform digitally and become more effective, efficient, and successful. This acquisition comes on the heels of Laiye's US$50 million investment in EMEA. It marks a significant milestone in our journey to create the most comprehensive IA solution, making it affordable and accessible to help businesses do better and be better," said Guanchun Wang, Chairman and CEO of Laiye.

The IA market is burgeoning with Gartner predicting process-agnostic software tools such as RPA, AI, IDP, and Chatbots supporting this market to hit nearly $46 billion by 2025. This is driven by organizations rapidly accelerating their digital business plans to cope with the impact of the pandemic. Gartner also predicts that a digital workforce will force businesses to speed up their digital business transformation plans by at least five years as a mode of survival to adapt to a post-pandemic world.

"The acquisition of Mindsay gives our clients a powerful, low-code and no-code technology to automate customer service and back-office processes. Combine that with our robotic process automation offering to streamline repetitive workflows and a conversational interface that understands human language, and you have a cutting-edge platform to digitize and automate key parts of your business," said Ronen Lamdan, CEO International of Laiye.

Guillaume Laporte, CEO and Co-Founder of Mindsay said, "More companies have realized the vital role that chatbots, powered by conversational Al, play in enabling powerful self-service experiences, and Mindsay has been key in driving this space. We are extremely impressed by the outstanding quality of Laiye's teams and technology. Together we will be able to provide more value to our customers worldwide."

Laporte will become the GM of Laiye's international chatbot business. Mindsay co-founders Ilias Hicham and Pierre Pakey will become Head of Product for Laiye's international chatbot business and Head of Product Innovation for the Intelligent Document Process product line, respectively.

Laiye's Press Office: Sylvia McKiage sylvia.mckaige@salweengroup.com