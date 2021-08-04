Laiye Is named As a Niche Vendor in Gartner 2021 Magic Quadrant for Robotic Process Automation

BEIJING, Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- On July 26th, Gartner released its annual report "2021 Magic Quadrant for Robotic Process Automation" which positioned Laiye as a Niche Player and highlighted other influential vendors including UiPath, Automation Anywhere, and BluePrism.

Laiye's unique capabilities give its software an edge as a Niche vendor as they span across process automation, document processing, communication and collaboration. This enables Adaptive Resilience in organizations to have both control over their operations and flexibility to adapt to changing business environments. This agility and "future proofing" is also empowered via Native AI which is fully integrated and harnesses Chatbots with Conversational AI, to understand intent and empower communications; RPA to automate systems work through predictable rules-based bots; and IDP to ingest, extract, validate and understand unstructured documents at scale.

Laiye's global footprint spans Asia, the Americas, and Europe alongside partners such as Microsoft, Deloitte, KPMG, and Digital China. With its expansion, Laiye is committed to addressing the expectations and unique technological requirements prevalent in local regions in order to ensure its solutions are relevant to its target markets.

RPA is the world's fastest-growing software segment, according to Gartner, and also one of the most popular automation solutions for increasing operational efficiency. "Magic Quadrant" is a Gartner report that is issued annually following a culmination of research to recognize and position technology vendors. 2021 is the third consecutive year for the RPA Magic Quadrant Report. This year the report includes and evaluates 18 leading global RPA vendors to provide a selection reference for enterprises in digital transformation and intelligent automation.

In the report, Laiye's innovation, market insight, and partner and developer ecosystem, according to Gartner, "could easily disrupt the rapidly growing Asia Pacific RPA market."

According to the Gartner report Magic Quadrant for Robotic Process Automation 2021:

Innovation: Unlike competitors that add complementary capabilities through third-party integrations, "Laiye's platform includes RPA, IDP, conversational AI, process mining and other capabilities focused on end-to-end automation." Market Understanding: "Laiye's platform features are targeted at customers' needs primarily in Asia/Pacific , and its roadmap reflects the direction of the RPA market in Asia/Pacific , including cloud-native orchestration, enhanced computer vision, IDP capabilities, and a bot marketplace." Partner and Developer Ecosystem: "Laiye's growth and expansion strategy rely on its large population of developers. Laiye has more than 500 partners and boasts more than 400,000 community developers, and is expanding its training and presence at multiple universities."

"Laiye is proud of our RPA platform and native AI innovation as we focus on fostering a vibrant ecosystem of partners and developers. We appreciate this recognition from Gartner and support from our global community. This deepens our determination to further expand our coverage internationally and demonstrate the tremendous values that RPA+AI can deliver to the world." said Guanchun Wang, Chairman and CEO of Laiye.

At present, Laiye has helped enterprise customers in industries such as insurance, communication, electricity, finance, retail, and public utilities such as smart city, government services, healthcare, and institutes of higher learning. It has achieved profound breakthroughs in various business scenarios and build up end-to-end automation solutions with over 1000 pre-built use cases available in a constantly evolving library. Meanwhile, Laiye is steadily pushing forward to build a world-class integrated intelligent automation platform and has set up teams in Southeast Asia, the Americas, UK, and Europe to better service the local partners and customers with innovative solutions.