—

Lake.com, a leading vacation rental website, is excited to announce that it has published the results of its recent study, which was designed to find the most underrated national parks in America, with North Cascades in Washington taking the top spot.

National parks are areas a national government has set aside to preserve the natural environment and are known for their beauty and wildlife. The new study by vacation rental platform Lake.com analyzed last year’s NPS data to identify all parks with under 750,000 visitors. Parks in this list were then scored out of 100, based on visitor volumes, visitor reviews, and review ratings, with parks being awarded a higher score for fewer visits, fewer reviews, and a high ratio of reviews to visits and for higher ratings.

With May, June and July marking the peak season for many national parks, with groups looking to take advantage of nicer weather, Lake.com hopes its study will highlight the hidden gems and help show individuals which parks are worth visiting this year.

David Ciccarelli, CEO of Lake.com, commented on the findings: “National parks attract an incredibly large volume of visitors every year, especially as summer approaches. However, there are many hidden gems out there that are just as wonderful as the most-visited spots—and that may be better for avoiding crowds.”

The top 5 national parks, as shown in Lake.com’s survey, include:

North Cascades: A large blue lake surrounded by forest and snowy mountains in Washington with over 500,000 acres to explore, scored the highest at 89.7 out of 100 – making it the most underappreciated park among visitors last year.

Isle Royale: Taking second with a score of 86.0. Isle Royale is situated in Lake Superior, Michigan, and is an isolated island that offers plenty of hiking and camping spots.

Dry Tortugas: West of Key West, Florida, with a score of 84.6 out of 100m, ranking it third place. Dry Tortugas is mostly water and comprises 7 islands that are only accessible by boat or seaplane. The area is also renowned for its coral reefs and thriving marine life.

Gates of The Arctic: Ranking fourth with a score of 78.2 is the Gates of The Arctic National Park and Preserve in Alaska. The park protects portions of the Brooks Range in Northern Alaska and is characterized by arctic valleys, scenic rivers, and rugged peaks.

Wrangell-St. Elias: The largest national park in the US, Wrangell-St. Elias, also a preserve based in South Central Alaska, ranked fifth with a score of 77.5. The area is great for backpacking, cross-country skiing, river running and much more.

“However, while avoiding crowds may appeal to some, it can sometimes leave you more vulnerable as fewer people are around to help should you encounter difficulties. That’s why it’s important to pack essential things and consult safety recommendations before visiting a national park,” furthered Mr Ciccarelli.

Lake.com invites readers interested in seeing the full results of its underrated national parks study to visit its website today, where they can also find the essential things to pack before a trip and explore the most popular lakeside vacation rentals in an array of beautiful locations.

About Lake.com

Lake.com is a leading website for lakeside vacation rentals. It enables hosts to expertly list their properties, allowing travellers to find their ideal lakeside vacation property. From single rooms to entire houses, Lake.com offers guests a unique experience at a range of breath-taking lake destinations.

More Information

To learn more about Lake.com and its recent study, please visit the website at https://www.lake.com.



﻿﻿

About the company: As the saying goes, life is better at the lake. When you are connected to the earth, can hear the sound of waves lapping up against the shore, and see such pristine and awe-inspiring vistas, you can’t help yourself but fall in love with the cottage life.

Contact Info:

Organization: Lake.com

Address: 240 Richmond Street West Toronto Ontario M5V1V6 Canada

Phone: 226-794-5744

Website: https://www.lake.com



Release ID: 89132758

If there are any errors, inconsistencies, or queries arising from the content contained within this press release that require attention or if you need assistance with a press release takedown, we kindly request that you inform us immediately by contacting error@releasecontact.com (it is important to note that this email is the authorized channel for such matters, sending multiple emails to multiple addresses does not necessarily help expedite your request). Our reliable team will be available to promptly respond within 8 hours, taking proactive measures to rectify any identified issues or providing guidance on the removal process. Ensuring accurate and dependable information is our top priority.