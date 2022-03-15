lala DeFi Launches High Yield Multiple Staking Pools

London, UK, Mar 15, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - la2.finance (lala DeFi), a blockchain-based decentralized finance (DeFi) project, has officially launched its DeFi staking protocol, adding farming, staking, and liquidity providing functions in the near future for users thus allowing them to earn lucrative APY against their holdings. With the launch of the staking protocol, lala DeFi allows users of all levels of experience, whether a beginner or a veteran user, to get an advantage out of their cryptocurrencies while staking, all without the hassle of trading themselves.

The lala DeFi Staking Protocol shares some basic concepts as Certified Deposit (CD), investors save their crypto-assets on the platform for a certain length of time, in exchange for high-yielding defined returns. This is a less volatile alternative for the average investors to approach cryptocurrency and makes it another income stream, just like how they do with conventional CDs (certified deposits).

What makes la2 Staking stand out is that it offers approximately 25-50% APY or even more, which conventional investments will find hard to match.

lala Pools

lala offers a variety of staking pools, with varying APY. It offers a staking protocol where users can stake into a particular pool of choice, which differs by the staking length and APYs. There are 4 main categories to choose from i.e. Child's Play, Safe Zone, Great Shark, and Giant Whale, each with varying risk and return margins.

With the Child's play investment option, users will be placing their tokens in a 1-year staking duration with an average yield of 25% APY. An option that's best catered towards new crypto users, to "test the waters".

While child's play offers a 1-year staking duration, the safe zone offers a 2-year staking duration with an average of 30% APY. The safe zone option targets investors who are used to traditional long-term investing, CDs, bonds, and equities.

Crypto Shark offers a 3-year staking duration with an average of 35% APY. This would be better suited for most veterans crypto users who are more used to the concept of hodling and are comfortable with not selling their cryptos regardless of market conditions.

The last category offers 4 years staking option with a massive average of 50% APY. This investment option is best suited for long-term investors who have no intention of selling their assets within the staked length. This will allow these investors to reap massive returns based on their hodling power.

Offering Stable Growth

The la2 Finance platform adopts an Early End Stake penalty for the stakers who end their staking contract prematurely. This discourages stakers from early termination. Additionally, by staking with la2.finance via lala Pools you will also be able to extract value of up to 50% APY and above all from your stakes without the risk of stagnant growth of the stablecoins and risk trading at a possible massive loss.

About la2.Finance

lala is a decentralized finance platform that allows beginner or veteran investors to gain lucrative APY without the hassle of investing or trading by themselves. The team behind la2 consists of technical experts who previously worked for large Internet enterprises with rich experience in blockchain development, senior research analysts who are deeply engaged in multiple blockchain projects, and have an in-depth understanding of the DeFi ecosystem, HODLers, and early investors of BTC and ETH. To learn more about la2.Finance, please visit: https://www.la2.finance . For the latest news and updates regarding lala DeFi, check out our lala Twitter at https://twitter.com/la2_finance. Additionally, you may also join our lala community over at https://t.me/la2finance .

Media Contact

Company: La Finance LTD

Contact: James Lobo

Email: support@la2.finance

Website: https://www.la2.finance/

SOURCE: La Finance LTD

Copyright 2022 ACN Newswire. All rights reserved. www.acnnewswire.com