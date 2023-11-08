Lam Dep Tai Tiem Expands Its Editors Team, Declaring Its Commitment to Providing Information about Hair Health

Lam Dep Tai Tiem, a non-profit platform, has recently expanded its editors team, demonstrating a strong commitment to becoming a leading platform for providing valuable information on hair health.

—

Lam Dep Tai Tiem has successfully recruited multiple highly specialized editors in the field of hair care. The interview process took place over an extended period with strict criteria for experience and word control ability in writing. This addition aims to ensure high expertise in the information presented and accelerate the development of new content daily.

The editors are responsible for reading, reviewing, and editing content. At least one editor conducts a comprehensive review before the content is officially published. Additionally, Lam Dep Tai Tiem emphasizes collaboration with hair health experts to ensure the accuracy and reliability of the information. These experts are invited to consult on the content and provide visual materials and real-life videos for articles, making it easier for readers to follow along.

Mr. Pham Quang Thang, one of the co-founders of Lam Dep Tai Tiem, shared, "Our goal is to create an open and useful community where everyone can exchange knowledge, experiences, and insights about hair beauty. To achieve this goal, we have actively collaborated with top hair care experts, expanded our editorial team, and, in parallel, committed to delivering only high-quality, reader-verified content. We are aiming to become the leading information platform in Vietnam for hair care knowledge in the future."

For more information about Lam Dep Tai Tiem, please take a look at https://lamdeptaitiem.com

About Lam Dep Tai Tiem

Lam Dep Tai Tiem is a non-profit platform founded by Mr. Cali Pham and Mr. Pham Quang Thang, specializing in providing information on hair health. The content is presented in the form of reference advice, aimed at assisting readers with useful information to address their hair concerns.

Contact Detail:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/lamdeptaitiem

Tiktok: https://www.tiktok.com/@lamdeptaitiem

Twitter: https://twitter.com/lamdeptaitiem





About Us: /Lam Dep Tai Tiem/

Contact Info:

Name: Lam Dep Tai Tiem

Email: Send Email

Organization: Lam Dep Tai Tiem

Address: 112 Thuan Kieu Street, Ward 4, District 11, Ho Chi Minh City 72617, Vietnam

Phone: (+84) 357 931 042

Website: https://lamdeptaitiem.com/



Video URL: https://youtu.be/Wk6Ex00F8GU

Release ID: 89112506

Should there be any problems, inaccuracies, or doubts arising from the content provided in this press release that require attention or if a press release needs to be taken down, we urge you to notify us immediately by contacting error@releasecontact.com. Our efficient team will promptly address your concerns within 8 hours, taking necessary steps to rectify identified issues or assist with the removal process. Providing accurate and dependable information is central to our commitment.