LambdaTest Announces Seamless Integration with PractiTest for Enhanced Testing Capabilities

San Francisco, May 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LambdaTest, a leading test orchestration and execution platform, is excited to announce its integration with PractiTest, a leading provider of quality assurance and test management platform. This collaboration aims to transform the testing landscape by equipping organizations with advanced bug-tracking and management capabilities.

PractiTest stands out in the landscape of QA and test management solutions, offering users exceptional control and visibility over their testing processes. Through seamless integration with LambdaTest, PractiTest enables organizations to streamline their testing workflows and enhance communication among stakeholders, ensuring the seamless delivery of high-quality software products.

The integration with PractiTest brings forth several key benefits for LambdaTest users. Firstly, it facilitates effortless bug logging directly from LambdaTest into PractiTest projects, enabling comprehensive bug tracking and management. Additionally, users can instantly identify and report cross-browser compatibility issues to their teams, ensuring a flawless user experience across all platforms.

Integrating PractiTest into LambdaTest accounts is a simple process that involves accessing LambdaTest account settings, navigating to the Integrations section, and providing the API Token and Teamwork site address. This streamlined integration ensures minimal disruption to workflows, enabling organizations to quickly leverage the combined capabilities of LambdaTest and PractiTest.

"Integrating PractiTest into LambdaTest marks a significant milestone in our commitment to empowering users with enhanced testing capabilities," said Mayank Bhola, Co-Founder and Head of Products, at LambdaTest. "This integration reflects our unwavering dedication to providing seamless solutions that not only streamline workflows but also address the evolving needs of our customers, ultimately enabling them to deliver high-quality software products efficiently."

Users can effortlessly log their first bug using the integrated feature, capture bugs, and fill in essential details in the PractiTest-specific form for efficient bug management. Uninstalling the PractiTest integration is equally straightforward, allowing users to remove the integration with just a few clicks in the settings section, ensuring flexibility and ease of use.

For organizations seeking to elevate their testing capabilities and deliver high-quality software products, the integration between LambdaTest and PractiTest offers a seamless solution. With enhanced bug tracking, comprehensive cross-browser testing, and simplified integration processes, LambdaTest users can streamline their testing workflows and drive efficiency across their development teams.

For more information on the LambdaTest integration with PractiTest, visit https://www.lambdatest.com/support/docs/practitest-integration/

About LambdaTest

LambdaTest is an intelligent and omnichannel enterprise execution environment that helps businesses drastically reduce time to market through Just in Time Test Orchestration (JITTO), ensuring quality releases and accelerated digital transformation. Over 10,000+ enterprise customers and 2+ million users across 130+ countries rely on LambdaTest for their testing needs.



● Browser & App Testing Cloud allows users to run both manual and automated tests of web and mobile apps across 3000+ different browsers, real devices, and operating system environments.



● HyperExecute helps customers run and orchestrate test grids in the cloud for any framework and programming language at blazing-fast speeds to cut down on quality test time, helping developers build software faster.



For more information, please visit: https://lambdatest.com



About PractiTest

PractiTest is an end-to-end test management platform designed to simplify and untangle complexity for complex and robust environments.



Practitest centralizes all your QA work, processes, teams, and tools into one platform to bridge silos, unify communication, and enable one source of truth across your organization. With PractiTest, you can make informed data-driven decisions based on end-to-end visibility provided by customizable reports, real-time dashboards, and dynamic filter views.

For more, please visit: https://www.practitest.com/

Contact press@lambdatest.com