LambdaTest Announces SmartUI's Enhanced PDF Comparison Feature

San Francisco , Aug. 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LambdaTest, a leading cloud-based unified test execution and orchestration platform launched an enhanced PDF Comparison feature as part of its SmartUI platform. This expansion reaffirms LambdaTest's commitment to delivering versatile tools that cater to diverse industry needs.

Enterprise plan subscribers can access SmartUI's PDF Comparison feature, which offers a valuable solution for businesses across sectors. With this feature, users are able to perform Visual Regression Testing on PDF files, which is designed to ensure precision and consistency when testing various scenarios involving PDF files. This is especially useful for businesses that need to track changes to a PDF file or be able to detect any mistakes in formatting. The PDF Comparison feature gives enterprise subscribers the ability to perform this type of testing quickly and efficiently.



"This enhancement underlines LambdaTest's ongoing efforts to offer practical solutions that streamline workflows and enhance quality," said Mayank Bhola, Co-Founder and Head of Product at LambdaTest. "The SmartUI PDF Comparison feature has the potential to significantly impact sectors such as software development, legal practices, design validation, and more."



To use this feature, users should be familiar with the product requirements and have an enterprise plan subscription to SmartUI. SmartUI’s PDF comparison is a versatile tool that can streamline workflows, improve accuracy, and enhance productivity in many sectors and use cases. PDF comparison tools use optical character recognition to identify the differences between two documents. These tools can be used to compare two versions of a document or to compare two completely different documents. They can also detect discrepancies between two sets of data, making them an invaluable tool for streamlining workflows and improving accuracy.

The Smart PDF Comparison feature is versatile and finds applications in various sectors:

Software Documentation : Ensuring accuracy in user manuals and system documentation, terms & conditions, and privacy policies.

: Ensuring accuracy in user manuals and system documentation, terms & conditions, and privacy policies. Legal and Compliance Checks : Spotting differences in contracts, agreements, or regulatory documents.

: Spotting differences in contracts, agreements, or regulatory documents. Design Validation : Validating design changes and consistency across different design versions of your exportable files, invoice layouts, etc.

: Validating design changes and consistency across different design versions of your exportable files, invoice layouts, etc. Proofreading and Editing : Detecting changes between versions of documents for quick correction.

: Detecting changes between versions of documents for quick correction. Quality Assurance : Ensuring accuracy in manufacturing specifications and operational guidelines.

: Ensuring accuracy in manufacturing specifications and operational guidelines. Archiving and Record Keeping: Verifying document archive accuracy over time.

LambdaTest's SmartUI platform's enhanced PDF Comparison feature provides a practical solution for maintaining accuracy, consistency, and compliance across various industries.



About LambdaTest

LambdaTest is an intelligent and omnichannel enterprise execution environment that helps businesses drastically reduce time to market through Just in Time Test Orchestration (JITTO), ensuring quality releases and accelerated digital transformation. Over 10,000+ enterprise customers and 2+ million users across 130+ countries rely on LambdaTest for their testing needs.



● Browser & App Testing Cloud allows users to run both manual and automated tests of web and mobile apps across 3000+ different browsers, real devices, and operating system environments.



● HyperExecute helps customers run and orchestrate test grids in the cloud for any framework and programming language at blazing-fast speeds to cut down on quality test time, helping developers build software faster.



For more information, please visit, https://lambdatest.com



