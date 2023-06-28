LambdaTest recognized as a finalist of 2023 Microsoft Cloud Native App Development Partner of the Year

San Francisco, June 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LambdaTest today announced it has been named a finalist of the Cloud Native App Development 2023 Microsoft Partner of the Year Award. The company was honored among a global field of top Microsoft partners for demonstrating excellence in innovation and implementation of customer solutions based on Microsoft technology.



“It is exciting to be recognized as a Global Finalist for this much sought-after award for Microsoft Cloud Native App Development Partner of the Year. Partnering with Microsoft has accelerated us towards our goal of providing innovative continuous quality solutions to help customers deliver high quality digital applications. LambdaTest’s cloud native Unified Execution platform has delivered significant value to customers by accelerating testing in CI/CD DevOps cycles and providing AI led insights for smarter test orchestration. We thank Microsoft and our amazing teams for this strategic partnership.”, said Maneesh Sharma, Chief Operating Officer, LambdaTest.



The Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards recognize Microsoft partners that have developed and delivered outstanding Microsoft-based applications, services and devices during the past year. Awards were classified in various categories, with honorees chosen from a set of more than 4,200 submitted nominations from more than 100 countries worldwide. LambdaTest was recognized for providing outstanding solutions and services in Cloud Native App Development.



The Cloud Native App Development Partner of the Year Award recognizes a partner who has a track record of building new cloud-native apps. This is awarded to a partner who has a deep understanding of their customers’ business challenges and has helped motivate the adoption of new cloud technologies and practices. The winning solutions are based on Microsoft Azure and should also leverage a mix of technologies, such as Azure Kubernetes Service, Azure Container Apps, Azure RedHat OpenShift, Azure API Management, and GitHub.



“Congratulations to the winners and finalists of the 2023 Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards!” said Nicole Dezen, Chief Partner Officer and Corporate Vice President of Global Partner Solutions at Microsoft. “The innovative new solutions and services that positively impact customers and enable digital transformation from this year's winners demonstrate the best of what’s possible with the Microsoft Cloud.”



The Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards are announced annually prior to the company’s global partner conference, Microsoft Inspire, which will take place on July 18-19 2023 this year. Additional details on the 2023 awards are available on the Microsoft Partner blog: https://aka.ms/POTYA2023_announcement. The complete list of categories, winners, and finalists can be found at https://partner.microsoft.com/en-US/inspire/awards/winners.



About LambdaTest

LambdaTest is an intelligent and omnichannel enterprise execution environment that helps businesses drastically reduce time to market through Just in Time Test Orchestration (JITTO), ensuring quality releases and accelerated digital transformation. Over 10,000+ enterprise customers and 2+ million users across 130+ countries rely on LambdaTest for their testing needs.



● Browser & App Testing Cloud allows users to run both manual and automated tests of web and mobile apps across 3000+ different browsers, real devices, and operating system environments.



● HyperExecute helps customers run and orchestrate test grids in the cloud for any framework and programming language at blazing-fast speeds to cut down on quality test time, helping developers build software faster.

