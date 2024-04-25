LambdaTest Releases Accessibility DevTools Chrome Extension to Enhance Web Inclusivity

San Francisco, April 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LambdaTest, a leading cloud-based unified testing platform introduced its new Accessibility DevTools Chrome Extension. Powered by Axe-Core by Deque, this extension aims to significantly improve web accessibility, making it easier for QA testers, developers and product managers to test, manage, and report accessibility issues directly within their browsers. The LambdaTest Accessibility DevTools offers effortless accessibility scans with options like comprehensive Full Page Scans, targeted Partial Page Scans, automated Multi-Page Scans, and advanced Workflow Scans, helping to identify and address accessibility issues throughout your website. It enables swift issue discovery to quickly pinpoint and correct common accessibility errors, streamlining the resolution process for a smoother user experience. Additionally, the extension provides prioritized issue management that efficiently categorizes and tackles critical accessibility issues, ensuring your website adheres to the highest standards. Simplified workflow integration means that the extension fits seamlessly into your existing development processes, minimizing disruption and maximizing efficiency.

With the European Accessibility Act of 2025 in effect, ensuring website accessibility is a legal requirement for EU businesses," said Mayank Bhola, Co-Founder and Head of Product at LambdaTest. "Our Accessibility DevTools Chrome Extension helps developers integrate accessibility testing seamlessly into their workflows, meeting EAA compliance and promoting inclusivity. As the demand for accessibility tools grows, tools like this extension become essential for businesses to ensure their digital content is accessible to all."



With Accessibility DevTools developers and businesses benefit from enhanced accessibility by creating websites that are accessible to everyone, fostering inclusivity and improving brand reputation. This integration of accessibility testing within the development workflow saves time and resources, boosts development efficiency, and reduces the risk of compliance-related legal issues by proactively addressing accessibility concerns.

The LambdaTest Accessibility DevTools Chrome Extension is now available for free download from the Chrome Web Store.

About LambdaTest

LambdaTest is an intelligent and omnichannel enterprise execution environment that helps businesses drastically reduce time to market through Just in Time Test Orchestration (JITTO), ensuring quality releases and accelerated digital transformation. Over 10,000+ enterprise customers and 2+ million users across 130+ countries rely on LambdaTest for their testing needs.



● Browser & App Testing Cloud allows users to run both manual and automated tests of web and mobile apps across 3000+ different browsers, real devices, and operating system environments.



● HyperExecute helps customers run and orchestrate test grids in the cloud for any framework and programming language at blazing-fast speeds to cut down on quality test time, helping developers build software faster.

