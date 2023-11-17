LambdaTest successfully wraps LambdaTest Velocity Tour India edition in collaboration with Microsoft

San Francisco , Nov. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LambdaTest, a leading cloud-based unified testing platform, successfully wrapped the LambdaTest Velocity Tour India edition. These global networking events were hosted in collaboration with Microsoft with the theme ‘Adopting GenAI for Quality Software Releases’. The event served as a platform for interactions and cooperation among top technology executives and quality assurance (QA) leaders, representing a range of cities such as Gurgaon, Noida, Mumbai, and Bengaluru with a primary focus on the impact of Gen-AI on Quality Engineering and recent trends in the QA industry. The same events were held in the Microsoft offices globally in Dallas, Dubai, Doha, and Melbourne. Munich and the South-East Asia region will host the next round of events in October and November.

This initiative aims to provide a platform for QA professionals and leaders to connect, collaborate, discuss processes, share challenges, and exchange insights within the testing domain.

“Software testing teams are the silent heroes behind an exceptional customer experience and our commitment is to elevate their influence in shaping our product roadmap,” said Mohit Juneja, VP of Strategic Sales and Partnerships at LambdaTest “Through the LambdaTest Velocity Tour, we are fostering a global network of QA leaders, uniting their voices and ideas to drive excellence in software quality."

At these exclusive networking events, technology leaders took part in significant dialogues and beneficial networking opportunities. The LambdaTest Velocity Tour underlines LambdaTest’s commitment to amplifying the role of software testing teams in influencing the product roadmap. This event provides a platform for QA leaders to foster a global network, exchange ideas, and promote excellence in software quality.

Many traditional and repetitive testing workflows can now be performed without having to write any code, thanks to automation, data modeling, and generative AI. What does the future hold for Quality Engineering? What new developer skills are required with future developments? QA influencers and leaders from all over pitched their insights and had a unique opportunity for an open discussion with the leaders at LambdaTest and Microsoft, who drove this initiative.

“LambdaTest Velocity Tour is designed to empower technology professionals and enhance their software testing skills. Together, we provided a platform for customers and attendees to connect, collaborate, and gain valuable insights to drive excellence in the industry,” said Mithun Sundar, Chief Partner Officer & Executive Director – Global Partner Solutions, Microsoft India.

The LambdaTest Velocity Tour acts as a catalyst, fostering the exchange of information and collaborative discussions. This initiative empowers testing professionals to not only enhance software quality but also expedite release cycles, ultimately leading to the delivery of exceptional customer experiences. We are excited about what lies ahead, as well as the influence this endeavor will have on the testing community.

For more information on LambdaTest's Velocity Tour, please visit https://www.lambdatest.com/velocity-tour/

About LambdaTest

LambdaTest is an intelligent and omnichannel enterprise execution environment that helps businesses drastically reduce time to market through Just in Time Test Orchestration (JITTO), ensuring quality releases and accelerated digital transformation. Over 10,000+ enterprise customers and 2+ million users across 130+ countries rely on LambdaTest for their testing needs.



● Browser & App Testing Cloud allows users to run both manual and automated tests of web and mobile apps across 3000+ different browsers, real devices, and operating system environments.



● HyperExecute helps customers run and orchestrate test grids in the cloud for any framework and programming language at blazing-fast speeds to cut down on quality test time, helping developers build software faster.

For more information, please visit, https://lambdatest.com



LambdaTest press office: press@lambdatest.com