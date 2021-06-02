Lancaster Luminaire by Trung Thuy Group & Takashimaya subsidiary Toshin Development to Launch in Hong Kong

Asia Bankers Club, Ashton Hawks and Golden Emperor sign exclusive MoU to Distribute Hanoi's Vietnam-Japanese Luxury Apartment Development

HONG KONG, June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Asia Bankers Club, Ashton Hawks and Golden Emperor have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with TTland to be the exclusive marketing agents of Hanoi's latest luxury residential project developed jointly by Trung Thuy Group of Vietnam and Japan's Toshin Development of Takashimaya Group.

As part of the agreement, Asia Bankers Club, Ashton Hawks and Golden Emperor are the appointed official agents for foreign quota sales, and will exclusively promote Lancaster Luminaire of Hanoi in all overseas markets outside of Vietnam, with Hong Kong as the first stop. A complex of luxury apartments, offices and retail podium, Lancaster Luminaire promises to bring a comfortable and fulfilling living experience. The starting price of a fully fitted and finished luxury residential apartment unit is USD195,000 / HKD1,500,000.

Lancaster Luminaire is located at Lang Street, a prime location of the CBD area Dong Da district which is the heart of traffic connection. The new CBD Nam Tu Liem is just 10 minute drive away. It only takes 15 minutes to move from Lancaster Luminaire to other major areas of the city, such as the Noi Bai International Airport, South of Tu Liem, Ho Tay Residences and Hoan Kiem district. Close to Lancaster Luminaire, Lotte Center Hanoi is only 5 minutes away, and Thu Le Park and Cau Giay Park are 3 minutes from the development. The unrivalled location is perfect for families and working professionals alike, surrounded by green space with seamless connection to the city centre. Moreover, some of the apartments on the higher floors will enjoy a scenic view of West Lake, one of the most significant lakes of the city.

The development is the first joint venture of Trung Thuy Group and Takashimaya subsidiary Toshin Development. Part of the Takashimaya Group, one of the leading department store operators in Japan, Toshin Development aims to bolster the project value leveraging their development track record in Japan and Ho Chi Minh City, particularly at Saigon Centre with anchor tenant Takashimaya. Meanwhile, after the successful development of Lancaster Nui Truc, Trung Thuy Group returned to Hanoi with Lancaster Luminaire as the latest addition to "Lancaster", the pioneer brand in the luxury real estate series in Vietnam.

Mr. Kingston Lai, Founder & CEO of Asia Bankers Club said, "Japanese department store chain operator Takashimaya is a familiar name for investors in Hong Kong. This exquisite urban development project in Hanoi by Toshin Development together with Trung Thuy Group, a Vietnamese high-end housing developer, would give high confidence to Hong Kong investors who are looking for real estate projects that are up to international standard in terms of construction and management. We are delighted to be the sole exclusive agent group for the foreign quotas of this development and to launch it globally."

Mr. Ivan Yam, Managing Director & Partner of Golden Emperor, comments, "Hanoi is Vietnam's centre of wealth and power, and the urban population is growing rapidly. The supply of brand new residential developments is far behind the population growth. Coupled with the stable GDP growth of Vietnam and the rise of middles class, it is expected that the housing market will recover very quickly once the pandemic is over. We believe this is a good entry point for investors looking to enter the real estate market of this emerging economy."

Mr. Frederick Ho, Director & Partner of Ashton Hawks adds, "A number of infrastructures in Hanoi are seeing completion in the coming years, improving urban planning in the city centre and the CBD. Lancaster Luminaire is location 10 minutes way from Cầu Giấy Station of Line 3, which is scheduled to complete by 2022. The location of this development project is also very convenient with shopping facilities, international schools, hospitals and CBD nearby. We expect a rich tenant pool of professionals with families and expats working in the current CBD and the new CBD Nam Tu Liem, with estimated rental yield as much as 7% per year*."

Mr. Nguyen Trung Tin, CEO of Trung Thuy Group stated, "After the success of Lancaster Nui Truc, Lancaster Luminaire is the next development of Trung Thuy Group in Hanoi, which showcases a remarkable concept by a combination of light inspiration and luxurious living style, bringing owners more than just a residential project. With the collaboration of Toshin Development and strategic partners, we believe that Lancaster Luminaire will become a breakthrough development in a promising market in Hanoi."

Lancaster Luminaire will be introduced exclusively by Asia Bankers Club, Ashton Hawks and Golden Emperor in Hong Kong from today. Units with foreign quotas are available only with these three appointed official agents. Interested investors can also obtain an overview on Vietnam's luxury property market and more information on foreign ownership quotas through their professional agent teams.

*Rental Yield is projected and not guaranteed.



From the Left: Mr. Nguyen Manh Tien (Director – Marketing & Sales of Trung Thuy Group), Mr. Kingston Lai (Founder & CEO of Asia Bankers Club), Mr. Nguyen Trung Tin (CEO of Trung Thuy Group) and Mr. Bernad Lillo Vicente (Deputy General Director of Trung Thuy Group)

About Trung Thuy Group

Established in 1995, Trung Thuy Group strives to create artful and quality living spaces that enhance people's lives and maintain sustainable values for the next generations.

Trung Thuy Group is proud to be a leading real estate development brand with high-class projects trusted by customers in Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, and more.

trungthuy.com

About Toshin Development

Toshin Development was established in 1963 by Takashimaya Group. From that time, Takashimaya is still the pioneer corporation that operates department stores in Japan and worldwide,

Toshin Development is strengthening its position by expanding its global shopping mall network. With nearly 60 years of experience, Toshin Development aims to create a high-end Shopping Center in Lancaster Luminaire which is expected to become a new symbol of Hanoi.

www.toshin-dev.co.jp

About Asia Bankers Club

The Asia Bankers Club is an investment club for banking and finance professionals in Asia. With a vast member base, the Asia Bankers Club organizes events for its members and provides physical assets for investments, such as properties, fine wines, art, timepieces, and collectables. Our members are from top tier investment, private and consumer banks, asset management companies, private equity firms, hedge funds, and sovereign wealth funds primarily located in key financial centres.

www.asiabankersclub.com

About Ashton Hawks

Ashton Hawks was established by a group of renowned investment gurus and private collectors who laid the very foundation of the discerning Ashton Hawks, balancing luxury leisure lifestyle and investment. Our headquarter office is located in Hong Kong, with overseas branches in Bangkok and Vietnam. Ashton Hawks' real estate portfolio is as diverse in style as it is in mega-estate location across the globe, and caters to luxury lifestyles of all kinds. Ashton Hawks takes pride in being a boutique yet original real estate consultant in the luxury market segment for the ultra-affluent.

www.ashtonhawks.com

About Golden Emperor

Golden Emperor Properties Limited is a Hong Kong-based company that offers international properties to clients in Hong Kong and globally. The company works with property developers from Thailand, Vietnam, Japan, Malaysia, the United Kingdom, the USA, Australia, Europe, and many others. The company has a team of dedicated sales agents that can provide consultancy and information on relevant transaction-related topics such as taxation, sales & purchase procedures, payment schedules, and many others.

www.goldenemperor.com

