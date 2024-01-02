Land Avion Announces Cash Purchase Program For Unwanted Vacant Property In CA

Private land acquisition firm Land Avion announces the introduction of its cash purchase program for owners of unwanted vacant lots in California.

Land Avion has recently expanded its vacant land cash purchase program to include unwanted rural and urban lots across California. Owners can now submit details of their property via the company’s website, with all-inclusive cash offers being returned in as little as 24-hours.

Land Avion’s recent announcement follows the rollout of the firm’s cash purchase program in several other southeastern and southwestern states, including Florida, Texas, Arkansas, and Alabama. The company states that it is interested in land parcels in any condition, and can also work with owners in a variety of situations, such as those who are behind on taxes or who are going through a divorce.

The move comes as the pool of potential buyers for vacant and/or undeveloped land remains more limited than housing or commercial developments. Owners of vacant land parcels can sometimes wait for extended periods of time before finding a suitable buyer, or be forced to accept a price that is below current market rates.

Land Avion’s recently expanded service is designed to offer a more convenient alternative, with the firm stating that closure can occur in approximately 30-days after a sale price has been agreed. The company also aims to ensure that offers are fair and transparent, with each quote being based on county data, comparable properties, and other recent sales in the region.

In addition to current market valuations, Land Avion states that its new California program can reduce the fees associated with selling a property. The firm does not apply any commissions or other commercial fees to the final price, stating that the only additional charge is the legal cost of closure, which is built into the firm’s offer.

The company’s latest service is available for both rural and urban land parcels, including those in major Californian centers, such as San Diego, Los Angeles, and San Francisco. Land Avion states that, while many of its clients are owners of rural land parcels, the company is also interested in purchasing residential- or commercial-use lots.

Land Avion’s continued growth reflects the popularity of the firm’s cash purchase program. The company was first established in New Mexico in the 1990s, allowing to develop the streamlined service that it now offers.

