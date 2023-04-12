Land Avion Expands Cash Purchase Program For Florida Commercial & Rural Land

Land Avion, a private property acquisition company based in New Mexico, has expanded its cash purchase program to include a variety of land types in Florida, Texas, Virginia, Alabama, and several other states.

Land Avion's recently expanded cash sale program is tailored for owners of unwanted parcels of land in Florida, Texas, Virginia, and Alabama. The company's services are particularly suitable for clients seeking to sell property in rural and undeveloped areas across these states.

Land Avion’s updated cash purchase program is designed to be a rapid and reliable method of selling unwanted land, with no additional commissions or closing fees added to the quoted price. The company’s program has been in operation throughout New Mexico for several years, and has been used by owners who are behind on taxes, want to avoid foreclosure, or have had difficulty selling through other channels.

The program expansion comes as urban centers in many states continue to grow, limiting demand for rural and/or undeveloped parcels of land. The latest data from the World Bank shows that 82.5% of the US population lives in urban areas, and this figure is increasing by approximately 0.8% every year.

While Land Avion’s cash purchase service is well-suited to those who own land in rural regions, the company states that it will also make offers on commercial and residential lots. Land in any condition can be accepted, and the team will work with owners regardless of their legal situation, which is what differentiates the company from many other potential buyers.

Landowners can now access the program by submitting property details via the Land Avion website. Upon receipt of information, the company will research available data in the area, and then contact owners with a no-obligation offer. Based on previous experience, the company states that closure can occur in as little as 30 days.

The streamlined processes used in Land Avion’s program have been developed over many years. The company has been involved in land acquisitions throughout New Mexico since the 1990s, allowing it to develop what it believes is the most efficient and effective avenue for selling unwanted property.

“We founded Land Avion as a way to help landowners sell their unwanted vacant, bare, and/or raw land,” Land Avion owner Robin Lilly says. “Many of the lots we buy are in rural or undeveloped areas, making them hard to sell through traditional methods. However, we are interested in all types of land, including rural, suburban, and even commercial.”

