Landis+Gyr Announces First Half FY 2022 Financial Results

CHAM, Switzerland, Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Landis+Gyr (SIX: LAND) today announced unaudited financial results for the first half of financial year 2022 (April 1st - September 30th, 2022). Key highlights included:

Sustained solid order intake of USD 773.2 million corresponding to a book-to-bill ratio of 1.06

Committed backlog at record-high level of USD 3,479.7 million , up 7.5% year-over-year

Net revenues increased in H1 FY 2022 by 10.3% in constant currency to USD 728.7 million driven by the Americas region and despite supply chain headwinds

Adjusted EBITDA* declined 31.2% to USD 48.7 million equivalent to a margin of 6.7% due to higher supply chain cost, and USD strength

Net income was USD 186.5 million in H1 FY 2022 including a one-off gain related to divestment of minority stake in Intellihub; Diluted EPS of USD 6.57

Significant inventory build-up in anticipation of strong shipments in H2 results in negative Free Cash Flow (excl. M&A) of USD (38.9) million in H1 FY 2022

Strong balance sheet with low net debt of USD 79.3 million and net debt / trailing twelve months adjusted EBITDA ratio of 0.63x

Confirmation of FY 2022 guidance with expected significant volume ramp up in H2 as supply chain situation is expected to start easing

Well positioned to support utilities and end customers through energy crisis with solutions enabling grid intelligence, driving energy efficiency and grid stability

"We see a favorable environment for energy efficiency technologies and solutions, which is reflected in our continued solid order intake, and further amplified by the current energy crisis. While the first half of FY 2022 continues to be impacted by ongoing supply chain challenges, we expect to see improvements in the second half. Due to the volatile availability of components needed to convert our high order backlog, we have temporarily higher inventories. While this impacts our cash position in the short-term, we are well positioned for a production ramp up in the second half of the current fiscal year", said Werner Lieberherr, Chief Executive Officer of Landis+Gyr. "Due to the continuation of deployments of critical infrastructure even during economic cooldowns, Landis+Gyr is recession-resilient, and paired with our strategic transformation, we feel confident about the future", Lieberherr concluded.

About Landis+Gyr

Landis+Gyr is a leading global provider of integrated energy management solutions. We measure and analyze energy utilization to generate empowering analytics for smart grid and infrastructure management, enabling utilities and consumers to reduce energy consumption. Our innovative and proven portfolio of software, services and intelligent sensor technology is a key driver to decarbonize the grid. Having avoided more than 9 million tons of CO2 in FY 2021, Landis+Gyr manages energy better – since 1896. With sales of USD 1.5 billion in FY 2021, Landis+Gyr employs around 6,800 talented people across five continents. For more information, please visit our website www.landisgyr.com.

