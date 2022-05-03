Lane County, Oregon's Top Real Estate Broker Gary Raze Launches New Home Selling And Buying Program

—

Real estate broker Gary Raze knows Lane County, and for more than 17 years, he’s helped countless buyers and sellers through his expertise. His redesigned website will help even more clients navigate the ins and outs of property ownership.

The new website features current listings and includes learning opportunities from Raze’s extensive experience in short sales, foreclosures, and investment purchases. In addition, clients can sign up for their classes on the new website with topics including property investments, downsizing for seniors, and tips for first-time home buyers.

Raze has experience in real estate, from investments to residential sales. For the past 13 years, Raze has ranked in the top 3% of realtors throughout the United States and Canada.

As a longtime resident of Eugene, Gary is active in the community. He enjoys helping future and current property owners find a place to call home in Lane County and the surrounding areas.

“Buying or selling a home can be a stressful endeavor. With the current market, it’s important to work with an experienced professional who can help them navigate the market and do the research to help them find the right property for their needs,” Raze said.

His website also mentions a full-price cash offer program for the homeowners who need to sell now without the hassle of listing the property.

Raze enjoys mentoring home sellers and buyers through traditional home transactions and is certified as a Distressed Property Expert; this enables him to provide clear and accurate advice in handling short sales and bank-owned properties.

The new website was designed by Optimize Media Marketing, a Eugene, Oregon-based business specializing in web design, SEO, and marketing.

His website LaneCountyListings has a specific listing for Eugene, Cottage Grove, Creswell, Florence, Junction City, Elmira, Pleasant Hill, Springfield, and Veneta.



The site also features videos of Raze and his team members discussing topics on selling a luxury home, upgrading your home, and options to manage mortgage payments due to a pandemic or life-changing financial difficulties.





Visit the new website at https://lanecountylistings.com or stop by Raze’s Eugene real estate office at 4710 Village Plaza Loop. Hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Call or text to schedule showings at (541) 554-5825.



