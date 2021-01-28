Lanson Place unveils revitalised brand for future expansion

HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach - 28 January 2021 - Lanson Place Hospitality Management Limited ("Lanson Place" or the "Company"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Wing Tai Properties Limited (HKEx stock code: 369), has launched a refreshed brand repositioning for a new generation of loyal guests as it expands its portfolio of 9 Personal Hotels and Residences that it operates in key cities across Asia-Pacific.









The refreshed brand strapline -- "Make Yourself At Home" -- has been created to convey the Group's approach to the art of true hospitality, encouraging a sense of community and the philosophy of family within every Lanson Place. As remote working increases for many travellers, guests will discover warm, comfortable and personal places that they will want to return to, time and again.

"Lanson Place properties are true homes for our guests" says Michael Hobson, Chief Executive Officer of Lanson Place. "We want to be able to deliver on our promise of "Make Yourself At Home" operationally and aesthetically. The refreshed brand image will be applied across both our existing and upcoming properties, giving our guests a more consistent brand experience whenever they engage with us either online or in person."

The visual identity has also been harmonised, featuring an updated logo and a cleaner, fresher look and feel for all communications. The famed original logo - a tembusu leaf placed atop a cushion - has become a symbol for comfort and service, and serves as a visual echo of Wing Tai's own logo. The logo has been updated to be more modern and approachable, while still paying respect to Wing Tai's roots in Asia and its commitment to the region.

The new corporate website (www.lansonplace.com) has just been launched, and a fully-redesigned suite of individual property websites will be rolled out over the course of 2021. Featuring the new visual identity and revised content that expresses the updated brand philosophy, guests will be able to experience new and responsive designs on both desktop and mobile devices, and enjoy seamless direct bookings for their next stay across all Lanson Place properties. Collaterals and other stationery items are also being updated. The new brand will also be featured through a fresh campaign that will be launched later in 2021.

Lanson Place will be adding two new properties to its portfolio with Lanson Place Mall of Asia, opening in Manila in 2022, and Lanson Place Parliament Gardens, opening in Melbourne in 2023.

About Lanson Place Hospitality Management Limited

Lanson Place is a wholly owned subsidiary of Wing Tai Properties Limited (Wing Tai), a publicly listed company in Hong Kong (HKEx stock code: 369). Wing Tai currently manages 9 properties (in which Wing Tai has equity in two) under the Lanson Place brand, comprising luxury Personal Hotels and Residences in Hong Kong, Shanghai, Chengdu, Kuala Lumpur, Singapore, as well as two upcoming properties in Manila and Melbourne (to be opened in 2022 and 2023).

Lanson Place provides comfortable, private sanctuaries for extended stay guests at central locations in major global cities. Infused by a family-like service tradition, Lanson Place creates warm and sheltered places with a club-like feel where communities form and bond. Guests can enjoy a home away from home experience.

The Group aims to grow the Lanson Place brand across the Asia-Pacific region and continues to explore both investment and management opportunities in major gateway cities.