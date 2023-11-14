Laoshan broadens path to prosperity through tea

The commencement of the 32nd China Tea Science and Technology Annual Conference in Laoshan district, Qingdao, on Oct 30 is credited to the notable advancements achieved in the local tea industry in recent years.

—

The 32nd China Tea Science and Technology Annual Conference opened in Laoshan district, Qingdao, East China's Shandong province on Oct 30.

The choice of Laoshan as the conference venue can be attributed to the remarkable progress made in the Laoshan tea industry in recent years.

The Laoshan tea industry has embarked on a path of "specialty industry, cultural experiences and festival tourism". As of now, the tea plantation area in Laoshan covers around 20,000 mu (approximately 1333.33 hectares), with an annual yield of over 1,500 metric tons and a production value exceeding 600 million yuan ($82.44 million) per year.

Furthermore, the regional public brands are valued over 1.59 billion yuan, featuring three China well-known trademarks, four provincial famous trademarks and six provincial well-known brands of agricultural products. These achievements have earned Laoshan tea the reputation of "the best tea in the region north of the Yangtze River".

High-quality Laoshan tea

Laoshan tea is of exceptional quality, benefiting from the nourishment provided by mineral-rich natural springs and a lengthy growth cycle.

Furthermore, in order to promote the high-quality development of the tea industry, Laoshan district has implemented several initiatives. These include the introduction of tea temperature index insurance, the establishment of a "Laoshan Tea Digital Management System", and the organization of agricultural technology personnel to provide on-field guidance.

Cultivating tea culture

Laoshan has made great progress in integrating its tea culture and tourism resources. It has delved deep into the rich historical tea culture of Laoshan, enhancing the protection of its core cultural resourcess.

In 2022, Laoshan Tea Culture was among the first group of items included in the Shandong Provincial Agricultural Cultural Heritage Resources directory.

Consolidating Laoshan tea achievements

Sci-tech innovation serves as the strongest engine for the development of Laoshan. Through sci-tech innovation, Laoshan district has successfully cultivated new high-end varieties of tea.

Laoshan tea has been featured in many exhibitions, and based on its reputation in the tea market of northern China, it is exported a number of BRI countries.

A tea plantation in Laoshan district, Qingdao, East China's Shandong province. [Photo provided to chinadaily.com.cn]

Contact Info:

Name: Pan Qi

Email: Send Email

Organization: chinadaily.com.cn

Website: http://www.chinadaily.com.cn/



Release ID: 89113173

If there are any deficiencies, problems, or concerns regarding the information presented in this press release that require attention or if you need assistance with a press release takedown, we encourage you to notify us without delay at error@releasecontact.com. Our diligent team is committed to promptly addressing your concerns within 8 hours and taking necessary actions to rectify any identified issues or facilitate the removal process. Providing accurate and trustworthy information is of utmost importance.