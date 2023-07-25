Laoshan holds annual Intl Beer Festival

The Laoshan segment of the 33rd Qingdao International Beer Festival opened in Qingdao on July 21, the festival will last for 31 days.

The Laoshan segment of the 33rd Qingdao International Beer Festival commenced at Century Square Beer City in Laoshan district, Qingdao, East China’s Shandong province, on July 21.

This year's festival is set to last for a record-breaking 31 days, making it the longest beer festival ever held in Laoshan district.

People celebrate the opening of the 33rd Qingdao International Beer Festival in Laoshan district, Qingdao, Shandong province. [Photo provided to chinadaily.com.cn]

During the opening ceremony, Clemens Baumgartner, head of the department of labor and economic development at Munich city, Germany, and general director of the Oktoberfest in Munich, conveyed his wishes through a video.

"I am delighted to be invited and I want to send my best wishes here to everyone. I hope that you all have a wonderful time at the 33rd Qingdao International Beer Festival. Cheers to the world!" Clemens said.

This is the 30th year that the Qingdao International Beer Festival has collaborated with Laoshan district. In addition to sales of beer, the festival's organizers prepared performances and amusement facilities for attendees.

The festival kicked off with stunning drone show that lit up the night sky. During this show, 1,000 drones formed various shapes, including landmarks of the city, as well as the logo, slogan and mascots of the beer festival.

A stage was set up at the Century Square Beer City, where local actors showcased intangible cultural heritage and performed folk shows.

International cuisines, including ice cream and frozen yogurt, are available at the festival. Neon lights and intellectual property (IP) images are being used to attract customers with their captivating designs.

An "Angry Birds" themed water park has also been set up at Century Square. Float parades featuring popular animated characters pass through the square every day from 5 pm to 9 pm.

The festival can also be experienced online. Visitors can access the "Metaverse Qingdao International Beer City" through the "Wenlyu Laoshan" official WeChat account to view the happenings in Century Square in real time. This virtual experience also features opportunities for 3D scene exploration, social interaction and interactive games.

During the festival, events such as music festivals and guitar art festivals will be held to provide visitors with entertainment while they savor the many beers on offer.

