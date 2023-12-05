Large Cap Day Trading Mentorship & Video Lessons Announced By My Investing Club

Day trading education and mentor community My Investing Club (MIC) announces a new video learning module offering additional insights into large-cap stock.

—

The latest on-demand videos detail the large-cap trading strategies used by the platform’s founders and mentors, who are all successful professional day traders. Members also have access to unlimited 1-on-1 mentorship, a community chat room, and ongoing live events, designed to help them learn new skills at an accelerated rate.

More details can be found at https://myinvestingclub.com/webinar-home-2/

MIC’s cofounders state that they aim to support traders of all ability levels, and the new large-cap tutorials are an ideal starting point for beginners and amateurs. The team’s goal is to offer high-quality professional education that helps traders become profitable on a consistent basis.

Large-cap stocks refer to companies that have a market capitalization of $10 billion or more, such as Amazon, Apple, Microsoft, Coca-Cola, or Starbucks. Also referred to as blue-chip stocks, these companies are regarded as more stable and secure, but can also see smaller movements over the course of a single day.

Given their lower risk levels, MIC states that large-cap stocks can be a good way for beginners and amateurs to develop their skills. The new training videos demonstrate how large-cap companies can be influenced by the same factors that cause movements for smaller organizations and are designed to teach members how to identify strong trading opportunities.

“The reason 90% of traders fail is improper education. Trading is by no means a get rich quick endeavor, but with proper education and hard work, it is very possible to achieve the life of freedom and abundance trading provides,” the company’s founders explained. “When we first started, we wished there was someone to help us. We created MIC to provide traders with all the tools needed to achieve success.”

About MIC

Community cofounders Alex Temiz and Bao Nguyen have over 15 years’ combined experience as professional day traders, with personal single-day records of $660,000 and $1.4 million, respectively. Since establishing the MIC community in 2018, the team has seen it grow to encompass more than 2,000 traders from locations all around the world.

“Thanks to MIC, making money in the markets every single day is an achievable goal,” one member recently stated. “They have taught me a simple repeatable process that actually works. Thanks to everyone who created this community.”

