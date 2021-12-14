Laser Clinics Group launches brand new concept clinic in Singapore as part of Asia expansion

SINGAPORE, Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Laser Clinics, the world's leading provider of advanced aesthetic treatments backed by global investment firm KKR, announces the launch of Laser Clinics Asia, a brand-new aesthetic clinic combined with an immersive retail experience. Spanning almost 1500-square-feet and conveniently located in Parkway Parade shopping mall, the clinic concept is the first-of-its kind in the group's entire global fleet of over 180 clinics and a significant milestone for Laser Clinics Group's expansion in Asia.



Laser Clinics Asia at Parkway Parade Shopping Mall

With Laser Clinics Group's global expertise and comprehensive beauty solutions, customers can look forward to affordable tailored aesthetic treatments, as well as a selection of curated at-home beauty products for all skin, face and body needs. Some of the highlight treatments at the clinic include Laser Clinics' core treatment offering such as laser hair removal, CoolSculpting, injectables and an extensive menu of skin treatments covering anti-aging, rejuvenation facial contouring services and more, delivered with the highest medical standards and the use of clinically proven equipment and innovative technologies.

Laser Clinics' General Manager of Asia, Sona Rai Aggarwal, said the clinic is a strategic addition to the group's growing portfolio of trusted aesthetics clinics globally.



From left to right: Dr Karen Soh, Medical Director of Laser Clinics Group Singapore and Clinic Director at Laser Clinics Asia at Prive; Dr Gabriel Tan, Clinic Director at Laser Clinics Asia at Parkway Parade Shopping Mall; and Sona Aggarwal, Regional General Manager of Laser Clinics Asia

"We are excited to move forward with our plans to expand into Asia and Singapore - a key market. With over three million treatments performed each year in our clinics worldwide, we are focused on building our network and bringing our expertise in advanced aesthetic treatments to more customers in Asia. It is this scale and expertise that enables us to offer transparent pricing that will disrupt the market and bring customers high quality treatments at affordable prices."

"This new clinic concept reflects Laser Clinics' unique customer value proposition of 'Beauty Tailored to You'. We strongly believe that using the best at-home skincare products are as important as getting the best in-clinic treatments for effective and longer-lasting results. We invite our customers to browse, sample and shop superior products from our home grown and trusted brands like Dr Roebuck's, an Australian prestige 'clean beauty' skincare line; Skinstitut® and Skinstitut Expert, a comprehensive suite of affordable, highly efficacious cosmeceutical skincare products."

"With our unique combination of deep international expertise, our dedicated focus on customers and their experience, our comprehensive assortment of products for every need and most importantly – powered by our world class talent, we are confident that Laser Clinics Asia will soon be a familiar name amongst all Singaporeans," Ms Aggarwal said.

Laser Clinics Asia at Parkway will be helmed by Clinic Director Dr Gabriel Tan. Dr Tan brings more than six years of experience in medical aesthetics, specialising in a wide range of aesthetic procedures such as lasers, non-surgical skin tightening, botulinum toxin, filler injections and more.

"I am honoured to be heading Laser Clinics Asia and be a part of Laser Clinics Group, the leading global network of aesthetic clinics. I look forward to bringing my experience to a broader audience through effective and tailored treatments, and helping our customers achieve their beauty goals to look and feel their best," said Dr Tan.

The Parkway Clinic is Laser Clinics' second clinic in its Asian portfolio. In July this year, Laser Clinics Group entered the Singapore market through the acquisition of Privé Clinic on Orchard Road, one of Singapore's most renowned aesthetic clinics led by Dr Karen Soh. Dr Soh is also the Medical Director of Laser Clinics Group in Singapore.

Since opening its first clinic in 2008 in Australia, Laser Clinics has expanded rapidly across Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom and now Singapore. The company currently operates more than 180 clinics globally.

About Laser Clinics

Laser Clinics is a leading provider of advanced beauty treatments, including laser hair removal, cosmetic injectables, skin treatments and CoolSculpting®. Laser Clinics offers a tailored approach to aesthetics and beauty treatments that is affordable, effective, and safe, using state-of-the-art technology and industry-leading expertise. Laser Clinics operates more than 180 clinics across Australia, New Zealand, United Kingdom and now Singapore.

Over 180 Clinics Globally. More treatments. Best Results.

About Dr Roebuck's

Dr Roebuck's is an Australian prestige 'clean beauty' skincare business. The brand's mantra is "minimal ingredients, maximum results" and this is manifested in a comprehensive range of clean, functional skincare products. Dr Roebuck's was founded in Sydney in 2016 by Australian twin sisters, Kim, and Zoe Roebuck. The brand is named after their father, a medical practitioner who developed a range of compound pharmaceutical formulas for skin conditions.



About Skinstitut

Skinstitut is an Australian leader in affordable, high-quality cosmeceutical skincare for at-home and post-treatment care. Founded in 2008 and formulated by an expert team of cosmetic chemists, the Skinstitut skincare range delivers visible change within the skin. Skinstitut is proudly Australian owned and operated, supported by a network of more than 900 professional clinics and specialist retailers.