Laser Clinics inks deal with Singapore's Privé Clinic in Asia expansion

SINGAPORE, June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Laser Clinics, the world's leading provider of advanced aesthetic treatments backed by global investment firm KKR, has expanded its global network by entering a partnership with Privé Clinic, one of Singapore's most renowned and high-quality aesthetics clinics.



Dr Karen Soh, Clinic Director, Medical Director, Laser Clinics Singapore and Sona Aggrawal, General Manager of Asia, Laser Clinics

The newly rebranded Laser Clinics Singapore at Privé on Orchard Road will offer clients the latest treatments in skin, body, cosmetic injectables and laser hair removal at affordable and transparent prices, with best-in-class care and effective results.

Laser Clinics' General Manager of Asia, Sona Rai Aggarwal, said the clinic will provide a flagship presence in Singapore and a pathway for the global brand to further expand into Asia.

"We are thrilled to join forces with Privé and launch Laser Clinics in a key Asian market. This marks the first step in our plans to expand into Asia and bring Laser Clinics' unique customer value proposition of 'Beauty Tailored to You' to the region. The deal combines in-depth knowledge of the diverse Asian customer profile with the global scale and deep experience of the leading voice in non-invasive aesthetics. In what has traditionally been a fragmented and opaque market, we anticipate Laser Clinics' value-driven pricing approach to aesthetic treatments will be highly disruptive," Ms Aggarwal said.

The Privé Clinic's distinguished founder Dr Karen Soh will continue to be the Clinic Director in addition to taking on the new role of Medical Director for Laser Clinics Singapore. Dr. Soh said the agreement brings together two outstanding organisations to provide the highest-quality treatments and world-class service to Singaporeans.

"My team from Privé and I are very excited about this new phase of growth with Laser Clinics. We are proud to be part of the leading global network of aesthetic clinics which insist on the highest medical standards and the use of clinically proven equipment, innovative technologies and superior products," said Dr Soh.

The acquisition will see Privé Clinic's clients transition to Laser Clinics Singapore at Privé, where all pre-purchased treatments will be honoured. All 14 staff at Privé Clinic will now be employed by Laser Clinics Singapore. Since opening its first clinic in 2008 in Australia, Laser Clinics has expanded rapidly to meet the growing demand from its clients in Australia, New Zealand and the United Kingdom. The company currently operates more than 165 clinics globally.

About Laser Clinics

Laser Clinics is a leading provider of advanced beauty treatments, including laser hair removal, cosmetic injectables, skin treatments and CoolSculpting®. Laser Clinics offers a tailored approach to aesthetics and beauty treatments that is affordable, effective, and safe, using state-of-the-art technology and industry-leading expertise. Laser Clinics operates more than 165 clinics across Australia, New Zealand, United Kingdom and now Singapore.

