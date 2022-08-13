Laser Frenectomy Carver Langston, Ivy City Washington D.C. Update

—

The updated treatment involves the use of a laser light that dissolves the frenum under the tongue or lower lip to allow a better range of motion. Completely painless, the procedure is safe for children and even babies.

More details can be found at https://www.mychildrenschoicedental.com/services/laser-dentistry for Carver Langston, Ivy City Washington D.C. laser frenectomy treatment.

The announcement is in line with Children’s Choice's mission to offer specialized pediatric dental services in a relaxed and playful atmosphere. Training for at least three years longer than general dentists, the team understands how to work with children, alleviate dental anxiety, and speak with parents calmly and simply. This allows both parents and their children to feel at ease in their clinic.

This is particularly important for more complex procedures such as frenectomy. The procedure is used to treat a combination of conditions called tongue tie (ankyloglossia) and/or lip tie. Both conditions can cause speech problems, digestive issues (due to difficulty in breastfeeding), and even dental decay. Experts recommend that parents visit a pediatric dentist the moment they notice challenges in breathing or sucking.

During the first visit, parents will be asked a few questions to assess the child’s dental history. Children’s Choice's dentists create a judgment-free environment and partner with parents to encourage and inspire them to speak openly. The clinic explains that this allows them to devise the most suitable treatment plan for their child.

This includes advanced laser techniques that make the frenectomy treatment fast and painless. Typically, the procedure takes 30 minutes or less.

Children’s Choice near Carver Langston, Ivy City, also offers other pediatric orthodontic services. They consider it a privilege to work with children and help them learn helpful oral care habits.

Those with questions or concerns can contact the clinic at 202-410-0088 or through the indicated form on their website.

A grateful parent wrote, "The staff is lovely. The dental hygienist sang and made silly noises to calm my babies. The decor is beautiful and it reminds me if Disney World had a dental office, it would look like this. Best dental office for children. I was given so much info and helpful tips."

Interested parties can find more information here https://www.facebook.com/childrenschoicedc/ and https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2022/01/17/2367906/0/en/Frenectomy-Washington-DC-Updated-by-North-Michigan-Park-Pediatric-Dentist.html

About Us: Children’s Choice Pediatric Dentistry and Orthodontics is led by Board-certified pediatric dentist and mother, Dr. Jonelle Grant Anamelechi, an alumnus of Duke University and the University of North Carolina Schools of Dentistry and Public Health. She is the President of the DC American Academy of Pediatric Dentistry and a member of the teaching faculty at Children’s National Medical Center and Georgetown University Medical Center. Her practice has offices in Carrollton, MD, and Washington, DC.

